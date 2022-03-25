Tim Cook Reportedly Attending the Oscars on Sunday

Apple CEO Tim Cook will attend the 94th Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday as Apple TV+ is nominated for several Oscar awards, according to the former editor of The Hollywood Reporter and founding partner of Puck, Matthew Belloni.



Cook's attendance at the event is due the fact that Apple is nominated for a total of six Oscar awards. The six nominations include best picture for the film "CODA," best actor for Denzel Washington in "The Tragedy of Macbeth," best supporting actor for Troy Kotsur in "CODA," and others. Cook's attendance on Sunday will mark his first time attending an Oscar award ceremony, although the CEO did attend the Golden Globes in 2020.

Apple received its first-ever Oscar nominations in 2021 for Tom Hanks' "Greyhound" film which Apple reportedly paid $70 million to exclusively stream on the platform. This week Cook visited with the cast of the ‌Apple TV+‌ film "CODA," which tells the story of 17-year-old Ruby, the only hearing member of the family.