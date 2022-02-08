MacBook Pro With Next-Gen M2 Chip Coming Next Month, Supply Chain Report Claims

by

Apple will launch its first MacBook Pro featuring a second-generation M2 Apple silicon processor at its spring event next month, according to a new supply chain report today.

macbook pro 13 inch banner
DigiTimes reports that Apple's supply chain partners kept production lines running during the Lunar New Year holiday for the new MacBook Pro, which is set to launch in "early March," according to the publication's industry sources:

Apple reportedly will release a spate of new devices in early March, including new MacBook Pro adopting the latest M2 processor, budget-level 5G iPhone SE and iPad, the sources said. Except for the processor, most other components used in the new MacBook Pro reportedly will feature almost the same specs as those for existing model featuring M1 chips, leading MacBook Pro supply chain partners to maintain production during the week-long Lunar New Year holiday to satisfy increasing demand for Mac series, the sources continued.

Although the report doesn't mention the exact size of MacBook Pro, the only "Pro" model with the original M1 chip is the entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Apple is believed to be working on an updated version of this machine, which was positively received when it launched back in November 2020.

As recently as this past weekend, Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman said Apple's intention is to release an updated entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro with ‌M2‌ chip in 2022, but it was generally assumed that the machine would appear later in the year, after Apple finishes releasing its final Macs with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips.

DigiTimes' sources often provide reliable information, but the site has a mixed track record when it comes to interpreting that information and accurately deciphering Apple's plans, especially with respect to product launch timing.

Nevertheless, whenever it arrives, the next-generation entry-level MacBook Pro should use the same ‌‌M2‌‌ chip that the next-generation ‌MacBook Air‌ is expected to adopt, featuring the same number of CPU cores as the ‌M1‌ chip, up to 10 graphics cores, and improved performance. Gurman believes Apple will remove the Touch Bar from the new entry-level MacBook Pro, and he expects the notebook will lack a ProMotion display.

These details have yet to be corroborated, which is why there have been questions regarding how the new entry-level machine will take the middle ground between a new ‌‌M2‌‌ ‌‌MacBook Air‌‌, also expected this year, and the current high-end MacBook Pro models.

At its virtual event on Tuesday, March 8, Apple is also expected to introduce new iPhone SE and iPad Air models, which are both believed to feature an A15 chip and 5G support.

MayaUser Avatar
MayaUser
26 minutes ago at 02:20 am
Its digitimes, so 0% chances that M2 Mbp or any M2 mac will come next month
contacos Avatar
contacos
24 minutes ago at 02:22 am
"Entry level Pro Model" a sentence that should not even exist. Either something is a "Pro" or it is not.
contacos Avatar
contacos
22 minutes ago at 02:23 am

Decided to revert back to using photos of the old-gen MBP?
Did you not read the article? It is supposed to be an "entry Pro" 13 inch model without the new redesign of the 14 / 16 inch. Yes, they could have photoshopped away the TouchBar but it is just a rumor anyway
certen Avatar
certen
21 minutes ago at 02:24 am
Touchbar!
