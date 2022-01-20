Apple Seeds iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 Release Candidates to Developers
Apple today seeded the release candidate versions of upcoming iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the new software coming one week after the launch of the second betas and over a month after the launch of iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2.
iOS and iPadOS 15.3 can be downloaded through the Apple Developer Center or over the air after the proper profile has been installed on an iPhone or an iPad.
There's no word yet on what's included in the iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 betas, suggesting that it likely focuses on under-the-hood improvements and bug fixes. The release notes for the update state that iOS 15.3 includes "bug fixes and security updates for your iPhone" with the software recommended for all users.
There are a few features that Apple has yet to implement, such as Universal Control and support for IDs in the Wallet app. Universal Control will let multiple Macs and iPads be controlled with the same keyboard and mouse, and Apple recently said that the feature will come out in the spring. There were no signs of Universal Control in the betas, so it looks like it will instead come in iPadOS 15.4.
Digital IDs in the Wallet app has been in the works since Apple introduced the feature at WWDC in June. Arizona, Georgia, Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, and Utah are expected to be the first states to implement digital ID support, and Florida is also in talks to support the feature.
