Apple Seeds First Betas of iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 to Developers

Apple today seeded the first betas of upcoming iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the new software coming four days after the launch of iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2



iOS and iPadOS 15.3 can be downloaded through the Apple Developer Center or over the air after the proper profile has been installed on an iPhone or an iPad.

iOS 15.3 leaked earlier today after it was discovered that links were included but hidden on Apple's developer downloads page, suggesting the beta was planned for release yesterday alongside the first macOS 12.2 beta, but held back for unknown reasons.

We don't yet know what might be included in the new iOS and iPadOS 15.3 updates, but our initial look at the downloads suggests that changes are minor. There are a few features that Apple has yet to implement, such as Universal Control and support for IDs in the Wallet app. Universal Control will let multiple Macs and iPads be controlled with the same keyboard and mouse, and Apple recently said that the feature will come out in the spring. Based on a lack of signs of these features in this first beta, it appears Apple will hold off on support for them until iOS 15.4.

As for digital IDs in the Wallet app, that's something that has been in the works since June. Arizona, Georgia, Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, and Utah are expected to be the first states to implement digital ID support, and Florida is also in talks to support the feature.