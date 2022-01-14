Analyst: All iPhone 14 Models to Feature 120Hz Displays, 6GB of RAM, and More
Apple is rumored to announce four new iPhone 14 models in September, and ahead of time, analyst Jeff Pu has outlined his expectations for the devices.
In a research note with Haitong International Securities, obtained by MacRumors, Pu claimed that all iPhone 14 models will feature ProMotion displays, compared to only Pro models currently. ProMotion enables a variable refresh rate up to 120Hz for smoother appearing content when watching video, gaming, or scrolling.
Pu previously said that iPhone 14 Pro models would be equipped with an increased 8GB of RAM, but based on a "supply chain check," he now expects all four iPhone 14 models to be equipped with 6GB of RAM due to cost considerations.
6GB of RAM would be an increase for standard iPhone 14 models, but not for Pro models:
- iPhone 13 mini: 4GB
- iPhone 13: 4GB
- iPhone 13 Pro: 6GB
- iPhone 13 Pro Max: 6GB
- iPhone 14: 6GB
- iPhone 14 Max: 6GB
- iPhone 14 Pro: 6GB
- iPhone 14 Pro Max: 6GB
In line with analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and Taiwanese research firm TrendForce, Pu expects iPhone 14 Pro models to be equipped with an upgraded 48-megapixel main camera. He also claimed that iPhone 14 Pro models will start with 256GB of storage, up from 128GB. Questionably, he expects standard iPhone 14 models to start with 64GB of storage.
Pu has a less-established track record for Apple rumors compared to some more prominent analysts like Kuo, so a higher level of skepticism is warranted for these rumors until they are corroborated by other sources.
