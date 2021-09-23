Apple Watch Series 7 Supports 60.5GHz Wireless Data Transfer, But Likely for Apple's Internal Use Only

Apple Watch Series 7 models are equipped with a new module that enables 60.5GHz wireless data transfer, according to FCC filings viewed by MacRumors, but this functionality may be reserved for Apple's internal use only for now.



The filings indicate that the 60.5GHz module is only activated when the Apple Watch is placed on a proprietary magnetic dock with a corresponding 60.5GHz module, but this dock will likely be reserved for use by Apple employees. For example, it's possible that Apple Stores might use the dock to wirelessly restore an Apple Watch, and if so, it will be interesting to see if Series 7 models still have a hidden diagnostic port for wired connectivity.

The dock has a model number of A2687 and it is powered by a USB-C port, according to the filings, which were first spotted by Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis and Tom O'Malley. The filings were submitted in late August and made available last week.



Here is the FCC label image for the dock:



It's unclear how fast the Apple Watch's wireless data transfer would be, but our understanding is that USB 2.0 speeds up to 480 Mbps might be possible. It's also unclear if the technology will ever be made available as a consumer-facing feature on the Apple Watch or other Apple products in the future, such as a long-rumored portless iPhone.

Apple hasn't announced a release date for the Apple Watch Series 7 yet, and there still isn't a tech specs page for the new models on the company's website. Apple has only said the Series 7 models will be "available later this fall."