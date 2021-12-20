Apple Seeds First Public Betas of iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3

Apple today seeded first betas of upcoming iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 updates to public beta testers, with the new software coming a few days after the launch of the first developer betas and a week after the release of iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2.



iOS and iPadOS 15.3 can be downloaded over the air after the proper profile from Apple's public beta testing website has been installed on an iPhone or an iPad.

There's no word yet on what's included in the iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 betas, suggesting that it likely focuses on under-the-hood improvements and bug fixes. There were no major additions in the first developer betas.

There are a few features that Apple has yet to implement, such as Universal Control and support for IDs in the Wallet app. Universal Control will let multiple Macs and iPads be controlled with the same keyboard and mouse, and Apple recently said that the feature will come out in the spring. There were no signs of Universal Control in the first beta, so it looks like it will be coming in iPadOS 15.4.

Digital IDs in the Wallet app has been in the works since Apple introduced the feature at WWDC in June. Arizona, Georgia, Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, and Utah are expected to be the first states to implement digital ID support, and Florida is also in talks to support the feature.