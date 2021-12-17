iOS 15.3 Beta Leaks With Only Minor Changes as Apple Prepares for More Feature-Packed Updates in the Spring

by

What appears to be the initial beta of the upcoming iOS and iPadOS 15.3 update has leaked, revealing that the next major iPhone and iPad update is likely to be focused on bug fixes, performance improvements, and security enhancements, rather than larger features destined to be part of software updates in the upcoming spring.

iOS 15 General Feature Purple
The build of the iOS 15.3 beta, obtained by MacRumors, includes only a few changes to wording regarding the newly launched Child Safety features, small tweaks to the Podcasts app, and modified text regarding the automatic download of magazines in Apple News+ for offline reading. While this is likely only the first of several betas, it does indicate that the forthcoming update is likely to be a more minor update than what some may be hoping for.

ios 15 3 analytics

MacRumors analytics showing visits from devices running iOS 15.3

MacRumors analytics have shown an increase in devices on iOS 15.3, with the uptick happening around the beginning of the month. Likewise, those same analytics show a stable and consistent pattern of visits from devices running iOS and iPadOS 15.4. The latter could be a more significant update, with more front-end users changes than what iOS 15.3 is seemingly poised to be.

ios 15 4 analytics

MacRumors analytics showing visits from devices running iOS 15.4

One feature that many have kept an eye out for is Universal Control. Apple has officially delayed the feature, first demoed at WWDC in June, until the spring. Universal Control has yet to appear for developers and public beta testers.

Apple yesterday restarted its macOS beta cycle with macOS Monterey 12.2. Neither macOS 12.2 nor the leaked build of iPadOS 15.3 includes Universal Control, adding credence that the approaching iPadOS 15.4 and accompanying macOS update, reasonably set for sometime in the spring, will add the highly anticipated feature and other new changes.

Universal Control is one of two features initially announced at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference in June that have yet to be released. Alongside Universal Control, Apple says that the ability for users to add their ID cards and driver's license to the Wallet app in participating states will be available in early 2022.

Apple this week released iOS and iPadOS 15.2, which includes a newly redesigned Notification Summary, App Privacy Reports, and more. iOS 15.2 follows iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1, released earlier in the fall, bringing FaceTime's new SharePlay feature.

(Special thanks to Berkin Ceylan!)

Related Roundups: iOS 15, iPadOS 15
Related Forum: iOS 15

Top Rated Comments

dantracht Avatar
dantracht
26 minutes ago at 07:20 am
Odd thing to leak, no?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
14 minutes ago at 07:31 am
Sweet! Just make it more stable, please. As long it hits the performance, better life secure features. Then we are good
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mac Fly (film) Avatar
Mac Fly (film)
12 minutes ago at 07:33 am
Features like scanning our phones? "Want privacy? Who needs iPhone?" I found Apple's new tagline.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iPhone 14 Mock Feature Pruple 2

iPhone 14 Pro Models Rumored to Feature 48-Megapixel Camera and 8GB of RAM

Monday December 13, 2021 6:28 pm PST by
As previously rumored, Apple is planning to release four iPhone 14 models in September 2022, including a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max, according to analyst Jeff Pu. In a research note with Haitong International Securities, obtained by MacRumors, Pu said the two Pro models will be equipped with a triple-lens rear camera...
Read Full Article165 comments
apple park drone june 2018 2

Apple Delays Corporate Return to Offices Indefinitely

Wednesday December 15, 2021 2:01 pm PST by
Apple employees are no longer going to be returning to corporate offices in February as planned due to the continued spread of COVID-19 and the newly emerging omicron variant, Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a memo sent out today. Back in November, Apple sent out a letter telling employees that Apple would expect them to start returning to the office on February 1, but that return date has now...
Read Full Article41 comments
maxresdefault

The iPhone 14 in a Nutshell: All the Rumors Summarized

Wednesday December 15, 2021 12:18 pm PST by
We're still months away from the launch of the iPhone 14 models, which we're expecting in September 2022, but we've already heard enough rumors about the new devices that we have a clear picture of what to expect. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Rumors for upcoming products can sometimes be hard to follow, so we thought we'd do an at-a-glance rumor summary for the...
Read Full Article95 comments
Pro Display XDR Red

LG Possibly Developing Three New Apple Displays, Including Pro Display XDR With Apple Silicon Chip

Wednesday December 15, 2021 10:46 am PST by
LG is developing three new standalone displays that may end up being for Apple, including one based on the current 24-inch iMac, one based on the upcoming 27-inch iMac, and a 32-inch model that may be a new Pro Display XDR with an Apple silicon chip, according to Twitter account @dylandkt, who has a mostly accurate track record with Apple-related rumors. In a Twitter thread, the leaker said...
Read Full Article163 comments
iPhone 14 Hole Punch Feature

Apple Will Finally Kill the Notch With the iPhone 14 Pro

Monday December 13, 2021 2:58 am PST by
Apple will finally begin removing the notch from the iPhone starting in 2022 with the iPhone 14 Pro, according to recent reports. Last week, Korean website The Elec reported that the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature a hole-punch display design, much like those seen on some high-end Android devices, instead of the notch. The notch, which Apple calls...
Read Full Article
Child Safety Feature yellow

Apple Removes All References to Controversial CSAM Scanning Feature From Its Child Safety Webpage [Updated]

Wednesday December 15, 2021 1:53 am PST by
Apple has quietly nixed all mentions of CSAM from its Child Safety webpage, suggesting its controversial plan to detect child sexual abuse images on iPhones and iPads may hang in the balance following significant criticism of its methods. Apple in August announced a planned suite of new child safety features, including scanning users' iCloud Photos libraries for Child Sexual Abuse Material...
Read Full Article260 comments
iPhone 14 Mock Roundup 2

How the iPhone 14 Pro's Upgraded 48-Megapixel Camera is Expected to Work

Tuesday December 14, 2021 8:00 am PST by
It has once again been rumored that next year's iPhone 14 Pro models will feature an upgraded 48-megapixel primary camera (the "Wide" lens), compared to a 12-megapixel Wide lens on iPhone 13 Pro models, but it is not as simple as it might sound. In a research note earlier this year, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said iPhone 14 Pro models may support both 48-megapixel and 12-megapixel output, which...
Read Full Article69 comments
Foldable iPhone 2023 Feature Blue

No Foldable iPhone Expected Until 2023 at the Earliest, But 2024 More Likely

Monday December 13, 2021 12:13 pm PST by
Apple is not expected to introduce a foldable iPhone until 2023 at the earliest, with 2024 being the more likely target date, according to display analyst Ross Young. Rumors about a foldable iPhone have died down in recent months, but there continues to be evidence that Apple is at least working on prototypes of foldable devices. In September 2020, it was suggested that Samsung had provided f...
Read Full Article175 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Releases iOS 15.2 With App Privacy Report, Legacy Contacts, Hide My Email Improvements and More

Monday December 13, 2021 9:48 am PST by
Apple today released iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2, the second major updates to the iOS and iPadOS 15 operating systems that were released in September 2021. iOS 15.2 comes more than a month after the launch of iOS 15.1. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The iOS and iPadOS 15.2 updates can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices...
Read Full Article99 comments