iOS 15.2 Makes It Easier to Reset Your Locked Device Without Needing a Computer

iOS 15.2, released this week, introduces the ability for customers to reset and erase their locked iPhone or iPad without needing to connect to a Mac or Windows PC.



As outlined in a support document (via 9to5Mac), iOS and iPadOS 15.2 add a new "Erase Device" option for when a device is locked out as a result of multiple failed attempts to enter the device's password. By pressing "Erase Device," users are prompted to confirm their identity with their Apple ID password, which results in the device being entirely erased and reset.

The new option is a welcome addition and a departure from the previous method, which required customers to put their ‌iPhone‌ or ‌iPad‌ into DFU mode and restore via Finder on the Mac or iTunes on Windows.

One caveat is that under the new method in iOS 15.2, the device must already have an active Wi-Fi or cellular connection before it is locked out. If not, users cannot connect to a network and will be forced to revert to the prior technique.

iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 include a host of new features, including a new App Privacy Report, the Apple Music Voice Plan, Legacy Contacts, and more. Catch up on all the latest features and additions with our round-up.