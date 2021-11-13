Top Stories: Tim Cook on Sideloading, iOS 15.2 Features, Apple Silicon Roadmap, and More

Apple is continuing to work on its next set of operating system updates, and the new beta of iOS 15.2 seeded to developers and public beta testers this week includes a number of tweaks and improvements.



Tim Cook also spoke at this week's DealBook online summit, addressing some of the recent controversy about whether Apple should be required to allow "sideloading" of apps from outside the App Store, among other topics. Beyond those two stories, this week saw popular stories on a variety of topics, so read on below for all of the details!



Tim Cook: Users Who Want to Sideload Apps Can Use Android

Over the last few months, Apple has publicly expressed its opposition to a provision in Europe's proposed Digital Markets Act that would require the iPhone to allow sideloading of apps outside of the App Store.



Apple CEO Tim Cook this week chimed in on the matter, saying that users who want to sideload apps should buy an Android smartphone. Cook said the iPhone is designed to maximize security and privacy, which has been Apple's primary argument against sideloading.

For more about why Apple is opposed to sideloading, check out our roundup of frequently asked questions.



Everything New in iOS 15.2 Beta 2: Legacy Contacts, Communication Safety, and More

Apple this week seeded the second beta of iOS 15.2 to developers and public beta testers, and there are a handful of new features and changes.



We've rounded up everything new in iOS 15.2 beta 2, including a Digital Legacy feature that lets you choose someone you trust to have access to the data in your Apple ID account after your death, an optional Communication Safety feature in the Messages app that automatically blurs sexually explicit images sent to children, Hide My Email improvements, and more.



Future Apple Silicon Macs Will Reportedly Use 3nm Chips With Up to 40 Cores

The Information's Wayne Ma this week shared alleged details about future Apple silicon chips that will succeed the M1, M1 Pro, and M1 Max family.



Ma's report said Apple's third-generation of chips will be particularly impressive, as he said they will contain up to four dies that could allow for up to 40 cores for improved performance. For comparison, the M1 chip has an 8-core CPU and the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips have 10-core CPUs.



Apple's Redesigned 2022 MacBook Air: Everything We Know

The next-generation MacBook Air refresh coming in 2022 is expected to be the biggest update to the ‌MacBook Air‌ in over a decade, complete with a next-generation Apple silicon chip and an overhauled design.



For those interested in learning more about Apple's plans for the next MacBook Air, we've put together a guide that aggregates all of the rumors that we've heard so far and provides renders of what the notebook might look like.



Apple Walks Back iPhone 13 Display Repair Restriction That Disabled Face ID

Apple has informed The Verge that it plans to introduce a software update that will allow for third-party iPhone 13 display repairs without Face ID being disabled, which is a reversal of course for the company.



After the iPhone 13 models launched, iFixit and other independent repair outlets found that replacing an iPhone 13's display rendered Face ID non-functional, but this will no longer be the case once the software update is released.



Judge Says Apple Has Until Early December to Let App Store Developers Link to Alternate Payment Methods

U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers has denied Apple's request to delay the implementation of a permanent injunction that will require Apple to make significant App Store changes. Apple now has a deadline of December 9 to make the changes.



As part of her judgment in the Apple vs. Epic Games lawsuit, Rogers said Apple will no longer be allowed to prohibit App Store developers from directing customers to alternative purchasing mechanisms in addition to Apple's own in-app purchase system.



MacRumors Newsletter

Each week, we publish an email newsletter like this highlighting the top Apple stories, making it a great way to get a bite-sized recap of the week hitting all of the major topics we've covered and tying together related stories for a big-picture view.

So if you want to have top stories like the above recap delivered to your email inbox each week, subscribe to our newsletter!