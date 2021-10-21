Next MacBook Air to Feature Off-White Bezels and Keyboard, M2 Chip, USB-C Ports Only, MagSafe, and iMac-Like Colors

The next-generation MacBook Air will have several features that are adopted from the upcoming MacBook Pro models, according to leaker Dylandkt, who has a track record of providing accurate details about Apple's plans.



Upcoming ‌MacBook Air‌ models will have a design that's "quite similar" to the new MacBook Pros, but with a thinner body, off-white bezels, and no wedge shape. It will come in color options that are similar to the 24-inch iMac, which we've heard rumored before. According to the leaker, the keyboard will be the same off-white shade as the bezels, and it will feature full-size function keys and a 1080p webcam.

The machine will have no SD card slot or HDMI port, which, along with the design, will distinguish it from the MacBook Pro models. The ‌MacBook Air‌ will use a next-generation M2 chip, a followup to the M1. It is not expected to be as powerful as the ‌M1‌ Pro and ‌M1‌ Max as it will be aimed at lower-power devices.

The upcoming MacBook (Air) will release in the middle of 2022. It will have MagSafe, a 1080p webcam, USB C ports, a 30W power adapter, and no fans. There will be color options similar to the iMac 24. The bezels and keyboard will be an off white with full sized function keys. — Dylan (@dylandkt) October 21, 2021

Prior rumors have indicated that the ‌M2‌ chip will have the same number of computing cores (eight) but nine or 10 graphics cores instead of seven or eight. Apple is said to be designing a 30W power adapter for the new machine, and it is said to have no fans inside, much like the current ‌M1‌ ‌MacBook Air‌.

Other leaks have suggested that the new MacBook will include a notch at the front like the MacBook Pro, which perhaps makes sense if it's going to have a 1080p webcam and MacBook Pro-style design. At the same time, it would be an unusual design choice with white bezels. The ‌MacBook Air‌ may include a mini-LED display, but Dylandkt says that ProMotion technology will not be included. A name change could also potentially be in the works, with Apple allegedly considering just "MacBook."

Rumors suggest the next-generation ‌MacBook Air‌ will be released in mid to late 2022.