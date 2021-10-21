Next MacBook Air to Feature Off-White Bezels and Keyboard, M2 Chip, USB-C Ports Only, MagSafe, and iMac-Like Colors

by

The next-generation MacBook Air will have several features that are adopted from the upcoming MacBook Pro models, according to leaker Dylandkt, who has a track record of providing accurate details about Apple's plans.

MBA Mock White Front Blue
Upcoming ‌MacBook Air‌ models will have a design that's "quite similar" to the new MacBook Pros, but with a thinner body, off-white bezels, and no wedge shape. It will come in color options that are similar to the 24-inch iMac, which we've heard rumored before. According to the leaker, the keyboard will be the same off-white shade as the bezels, and it will feature full-size function keys and a 1080p webcam.

The machine will have no SD card slot or HDMI port, which, along with the design, will distinguish it from the MacBook Pro models. The ‌MacBook Air‌ will use a next-generation M2 chip, a followup to the M1. It is not expected to be as powerful as the ‌M1‌ Pro and ‌M1‌ Max as it will be aimed at lower-power devices.


Prior rumors have indicated that the ‌M2‌ chip will have the same number of computing cores (eight) but nine or 10 graphics cores instead of seven or eight. Apple is said to be designing a 30W power adapter for the new machine, and it is said to have no fans inside, much like the current ‌M1‌ ‌MacBook Air‌.

Other leaks have suggested that the new MacBook will include a notch at the front like the MacBook Pro, which perhaps makes sense if it's going to have a 1080p webcam and MacBook Pro-style design. At the same time, it would be an unusual design choice with white bezels. The ‌MacBook Air‌ may include a mini-LED display, but Dylandkt says that ProMotion technology will not be included. A name change could also potentially be in the works, with Apple allegedly considering just "MacBook."

Rumors suggest the next-generation ‌MacBook Air‌ will be released in mid to late 2022.

Related Roundup: MacBook Air
Tag: dylandkt
Buyer's Guide: MacBook Air (Caution)
Related Forum: MacBook Air

Top Rated Comments

Amazing Iceman Avatar
Amazing Iceman
1 hour ago at 12:53 pm
White Bezels??? YUK!!!
Score: 24 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Bandaman Avatar
Bandaman
1 hour ago at 12:57 pm

White bezels are terrible. No way Apple put both a notch and white bezels in the next MBA
Yes ... yes they would.
Score: 23 Votes (Like | Disagree)
adrianlondon Avatar
adrianlondon
1 hour ago at 01:00 pm

White Bezels??? YUK!!!
Off white. Hopefully very off. Like "black" ?
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Blackstick Avatar
Blackstick
1 hour ago at 01:04 pm
These are going to sell like hot cakes.

After working 7 years behind the Genius Bar, I can assure you regular consumers (who are your typical MacBook Air customers) don't care one iota about white bezels/keys... they care about having a pink/orange/blue/green computer.

Expect a notch too. Yet another thing regular consumers don't give a sh*t about.

Attachment Image
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
fwmireault Avatar
fwmireault
1 hour ago at 12:54 pm
White bezels are terrible. No way Apple put both a notch and white bezels in the next MBA
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dampfnudel Avatar
dampfnudel
1 hour ago at 01:00 pm

White bezels are terrible. No way Apple put both a notch and white bezels in the next MBA
You should know Apple better than that.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Related Stories

notch macbook air rounded mock

2022 MacBook Air Rumors: Non-Tapered Design With Notched Mini-LED Display, MagSafe, 'M2' Chip, and More

Wednesday October 20, 2021 7:42 am PDT by
Following the highly accurate leaks about the new MacBook Pros that were first reported by MacRumors, we now have clearer details and more certain expectations about the next-generation MacBook Air that Apple is working on. Here's everything we've learned in the past few months. Here Comes the Notch (Again) The next-generation MacBook Air will feature a notch in the display housing. This is ...
Read Full Article254 comments
macbook air teal

MacBook Air Coming in 2022 Also Rumored to Feature Notch Design

Sunday October 17, 2021 11:25 am PDT by
The next-generation MacBook Air that's set to be released in 2022 will also feature a notch, according to the same leaker who was first to mention the notch coming to the 2021 MacBook Pro models. In a forum post from August discussing the new MacBook Pro models, leaker Ty98 said that the next-generation MacBook Air will include the same notch that Apple is introducing for the MacBook Pro. ...
Read Full Article232 comments
Flat MacBook Air Feature

Leaks Expose Redesigned MacBook Air With Even Thinner Design and Colors

Friday May 21, 2021 2:29 am PDT by
Apple is working on a radically redesigned version of the MacBook Air, featuring an even "thinner and lighter" design, multiple color options, and changes to almost all aspects of the machine, according to recent reports. Leaker Jon Prosser recently revealed renders purporting to accurately represent the next-generation MacBook Air. Prosser said that the design of the ‌MacBook Air‌...
Read Full Article
macbook air orange

Apple Developing a Whole New Kind of MacBook Air

Monday June 21, 2021 2:15 am PDT by
Apple is believed to be working on a completely new, high-end version of the MacBook Air, according to recent reports. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who often reveals accurate insights into Apple's plans, has repeatedly discussed the company's work on a high-end MacBook Air. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and leaker Jon Prosser have also referred to a similar MacBook Air model. The high-end...
Read Full Article
16 inch macbook pro m2 render

Don't Buy a MacBook Pro Right Now

Friday October 15, 2021 2:18 am PDT by
New MacBook Pro models are expected to be announced on Monday at Apple's "Unleashed" event, bringing some of the biggest improvements to the product line to date, including some surprising changes, so any prospective MacBook Pro buyers should wait for the new devices to come out. According to our full feature breakdown aggregated from our coverage from a wide range of sources, including...
Read Full Article
prosser macbook air colors stacked

Images Reveal Colorful New MacBook Air Design

Tuesday May 11, 2021 5:06 am PDT by
Apple's next MacBook Air will feature a completely new design and come in a range of colors like the 24-inch iMac, according to leaker Jon Prosser, who has now released supposedly accurate renders of the new machines based on leaked images. In a new video uploaded to YouTube channel Front Page Tech, Prosser elaborated on his previous prediction that Apple's next-generation MacBook Air models ...
Read Full Article142 comments
m2 feature

M2 Chip Rumored to Arrive in 2022 With Redesigned MacBook Air

Tuesday July 6, 2021 5:58 am PDT by
Apple is planning to launch the "M2" chip with redesigned MacBook Air models in the first half of 2022, according to the leaker known as "Dylandkt." On Twitter, Dylandkt claimed that a new MacBook Air model is "on track" to launch in the first half of 2022, featuring an M2 chip and a more colorful design. They also claimed that the "M1X" chip is being reserved for high-end "Pro" Macs, which...
Read Full Article242 comments
prosser macbook air keyboard

Kuo: Redesigned MacBook Air With Apple Silicon to Enter Mass Production in Third Quarter of 2022

Sunday September 26, 2021 11:34 pm PDT by
Apple plans to begin mass production of an upcoming redesigned MacBook Air featuring an updated, more powerful Apple silicon processor in the third quarter of 2022, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today in a research note obtained by MacRumors. Kuo has previously stated that the new MacBook Air will feature an entirely new design, including a mini-LED display and a more powerful Apple...
Read Full Article115 comments
macbook pro 14 16 inch

Apple Unveils Redesigned MacBook Pro With Notch, Added Ports, ProMotion Mini-LED Display, M1 Pro or M1 Max Chip, and More

Monday October 18, 2021 10:32 am PDT by
Apple today announced its long-awaited major redesign for the MacBook Pro, featuring configurations with the M1 Pro and M1 Max chip, a mini-LED display with ProMotion, an HDMI port and SDXC card reader, charging with MagSafe 3, a notch housing a 1080p webcam, and more. The MacBook Pro features a new design and is available with 14.2-inch and 16.2-inch display sizes. The 14.2-inch model is...
Read Full Article683 comments
macbook pro facetime camera 2

MacBook Pro to Finally Get a Major Webcam Upgrade

Monday August 16, 2021 3:05 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming redesigned MacBook Pro models are set to get a significantly improved webcam, in what could be a meaningful upgrade for users who rely on video calls, according to recent reports. According to the leaker known as "Dylandkt," the MacBook Pro will feature a 1080p Full HD webcam for the first time, bringing a major image quality improvement. Currently, the MacBook Pro and...
Read Full Article