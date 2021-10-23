New MacBook Pros Now Starting to Ship to Customers Ahead of Tuesday Release

Ahead of a Tuesday release, the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros are now starting to ship to customers who were lucky enough to get an early delivery date, as availability of the new Macs seemingly continues to be low.
The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros ushered in a complete redesign to the product, the first since its controversial revamp in 2016. With the 2021 redesign, Apple has reintroduced ports to the MacBook Pro, such as HDMI and an SD card slot, and brought back MagSafe. The new MacBook Pros are also powered by the M1 Pro or M1 Max chips, the first Apple silicon chips designed for professional machines.
While the new MacBook Pros are now starting to ship to customers ahead of a Tuesday launch, those who have yet to place their orders or perhaps did so a little after pre-orders went live should prepare to face a long wait. For current Mac users not getting a new Mac this week, there is still something to look forward to as macOS Monterey launches on Monday, October 25.
Apple opened pre-orders for the completely redesigned MacBook Pros following its "Unleashed" event last week. Within minutes of pre-orders going live, delivery dates were already slipping by weeks and in some cases by over a month.. The 14-inch model, at the time of writing, displays at least 3-4 weeks for delivery, with all 16-inch models showing 4-5 weeks. Exact delivery date estimates will vary depending on location, configuration, and more.
