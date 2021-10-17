MacBook Air Coming in 2022 Also Rumored to Feature Notch Design

The next-generation MacBook Air that's set to be released in 2022 will also feature a notch, according to the same leaker who was first to mention the notch coming to the 2021 MacBook Pro models.



In a forum post from August discussing the new MacBook Pro models, leaker Ty98 said that the next-generation ‌MacBook Air‌ will include the same notch that Apple is introducing for the MacBook Pro.

He also said that the ‌MacBook Air‌ will "look much better" as Apple plans to eliminate the current wedge design. The ‌MacBook Air‌ has long had a design that transitions from thicker at the back to thinner at the front. The leaker claims that the next ‌MacBook Air‌ will have a "very round and light" design.

Other ‌MacBook Air‌ rumors have indeed suggested that Apple is designing a thinner and lighter version of the machine with thinner bezels than the current model. It is expected to feature a 13-inch mini-LED display, several color options, and an updated version of the M1 chip.