MacBook Air Coming in 2022 Also Rumored to Feature Notch Design

by

The next-generation MacBook Air that's set to be released in 2022 will also feature a notch, according to the same leaker who was first to mention the notch coming to the 2021 MacBook Pro models.

macbook air teal
In a forum post from August discussing the new MacBook Pro models, leaker Ty98 said that the next-generation ‌MacBook Air‌ will include the same notch that Apple is introducing for the MacBook Pro.

He also said that the ‌MacBook Air‌ will "look much better" as Apple plans to eliminate the current wedge design. The ‌MacBook Air‌ has long had a design that transitions from thicker at the back to thinner at the front. The leaker claims that the next ‌MacBook Air‌ will have a "very round and light" design.

Other ‌MacBook Air‌ rumors have indeed suggested that Apple is designing a thinner and lighter version of the machine with thinner bezels than the current model. It is expected to feature a 13-inch mini-LED display, several color options, and an updated version of the M1 chip.

Top Rated Comments

Realityck Avatar
Realityck
1 hour ago at 11:29 am
Its a top notched rumor for sure! Monday can't come too soon.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
darngooddesign Avatar
darngooddesign
1 hour ago at 11:28 am
NotchBook Air.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Joe_ Avatar
Joe_
1 hour ago at 11:29 am
Are you kidding me…
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SD449 Avatar
SD449
42 minutes ago at 11:49 am
You get at notch, you get a notch, everyone gets a notch!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GeoStructural Avatar
GeoStructural
1 hour ago at 11:28 am
I still hope this is one of those calculated attempts Apple has pulled off lately to catch leakers.

I understand the benefits of Face ID on a Mac but cannot fathom this monstrosity on a device this large.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macsplusmacs Avatar
macsplusmacs
1 hour ago at 11:31 am
Ophrah! everyone is getting a notch!!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

