Intel Tweet Asking Why Former Mac Users Switched to PC Backfires

Ahead of Monday's Apple event, which is expected to include the much-awaited launch of brand new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros, Intel is continuing its long-running campaign to try and convince Mac users to switch to Intel-based PCs.



Last week, Intel released a video as part of its PC vs. Mac campaign that featured "Apple fans" introduced to different Intel computers and all of their features. During the four-minute video, Intel attempted to paint Apple consumers as oblivious to "innovations" made by companies besides Apple, including "touch screen" laptops.

Continuing its streak, yesterday, the official Intel account tweeted out, "Confessions of former Mac users. What made you #GoPC?" Instead of former Mac users engaging with the tweet on reasons they switched to PC, the tweet instead includes replies of current Mac users poking fun at Intel's "desperate" marketing attempts. One comment reads, "Just admit it: you're just pissed that Apple ditched you and designed a way better processor by themselves."

(1/5) Confessions of former Mac users. What made you #GoPC?

✨ a thread ✨ — Intel (@intel) October 14, 2021

Other replies include Apple users trolling Intel, with one stating " You're not invited " with a picture of the upcoming "Unleashed" event invitation. One reply, in Intel's defense, says that Apple is "a low performance luxury brand with overpriced hardware and a lesser ecosystem because its closed."

Ironically, while Intel goes on the defense, Apple still sells Mac computers powered by Intel processors. After Monday's "Unleashed" event, the higher-end MacBook Pro will no longer be Intel-based and will officially switch to Apple silicon, but other Macs such as the 27-inch iMac and Mac Pro still feature Intel processors.

Apple officially embarked on its transition to Apple silicon in November of last year, and the company is expected to fully move all of its Mac computers away from Intel next year.