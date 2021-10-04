Intel's Latest PC vs. Mac Ad Involves a 'Social Experiment' With Apple Fans

Intel today shared a new ad titled Breaking the Spell: Social Experiment. In the four-minute video, Intel invites 12 supposed Apple fans to a focus group showcasing features of "upcoming devices" that were, in fact, PCs that are already on the market. The ad was spotted earlier by French website MacGeneration.

play

The video starts out by saying that many Apple fans only care about Apple products, and Intel attempts to change that viewpoint. The supposed Apple fans are ushered into a room that looks similar to an Apple Store, creating the impression that they are being shown new Apple products, but the devices are actually PCs powered by Intel processors.

According to Intel's Ryan Shrout, the ad features each participant's "real" reactions instead of scripted ones. "It's surprising to see how many people that utilize tech still don't know the capabilities of the PC," he said in a tweet.

The ad is part of Intel's #GoPC marketing campaign that it launched last year after Apple started transitioning to custom Apple Silicon chips in Macs. Intel even recruited former "I'm a Mac" actor Justin Long for some of the ads.