Apple Suppliers Refute Report Claiming iPhone 13 Production Being Lowered Due to Chip Shortages

by

Apple's suppliers have refuted a report suggesting that due to the ongoing chip shortage, Apple has cut production orders for iPhone 13 models by as much as 10 million units for 2021.

iphone 13 pro max display bleen
Yesterday, Bloomberg reported that due to the chip shortage, Apple had informed suppliers about cutting ‌iPhone 13‌ production by as much as 10 million units for the remainder of the year. The news caused a drop in Apple's stock, leading some analysts to be concerned about the performance of the ‌iPhone 13‌ and Apple's ability to keep up with demand. Now, however, the company's suppliers are pushing back.

A preview of a paywalled DigiTimes report set to be published tomorrow states, "component suppliers for Apple's new iPhones have claimed no cutback in orders thus far this year." While the news about a cutback in orders may be incorrect, according to suppliers, there is little doubt regarding production challenges for Apple's products.

The iPhone 13 Pro and ‌‌iPhone 13 Pro‌‌ Max, for example, continue to list weeks or even as long as a month for delivery dates. The Apple Watch Series 7, going on sale this Friday, is also experiencing delays in shipments, with some high-end models leading into early December. A report last week said that Apple's suppliers are "scrambling" to keep up with production due to new energy regulations in China impacting efficiency.

Top Rated Comments

Mick-Mac Avatar
Mick-Mac
41 minutes ago at 07:20 am
Yesterday's rumor "Apple to Cut iPhone Production Goals by as Many as 10 Million Units Due to Chip Shortages". Today's rumor "Apple Suppliers Refute Report Claiming iPhone 13 Production Being Lowered Due to Chip Shortages". Tomorrow's rumor "A new MacBook Pro is on the horizon".
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
lkrupp Avatar
lkrupp
22 minutes ago at 07:39 am
It’s called stock manipulation. Also, why do people on tech blogs take reports from yesterday and today as the gospel, confirmed, irrefutable truth?

I’ll tell you why. It’s all based on confirmation bias. If the report concurs with your bias for or against Apple you take it as the truth and reject any other reports to the contrary. Remember, all these tech blogs are rumor sites with armchair CEOs, engineers, marketing executives, software gurus blathering on about their expertise on subjects.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
IIGS User Avatar
IIGS User
24 minutes ago at 07:37 am
No supply chain issues here. Nothing to see. No problems with Apple products. Apple is unaffected by all the other issues effecting producers worldwide. The iPhones are being produced in mass, and the competition will be crushed.

Attachment Image
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dominiongamma Avatar
dominiongamma
22 minutes ago at 07:38 am

Is this another way to trick people to purchase the iPhone 13?
I went from a 12 to a 13, way better battery life was worth it
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
now i see it Avatar
now i see it
33 minutes ago at 07:27 am
Fake news
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
w5jck Avatar
w5jck
29 minutes ago at 07:32 am
There are shortages a various goods around the globe and current difficulties with shipping across the oceans, so my thought is Bloomberg reporters are just guessing it will have an effect on iPhones too. I'm getting really tired of these guesses though...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

