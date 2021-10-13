Apple Suppliers Refute Report Claiming iPhone 13 Production Being Lowered Due to Chip Shortages

Apple's suppliers have refuted a report suggesting that due to the ongoing chip shortage, Apple has cut production orders for iPhone 13 models by as much as 10 million units for 2021.
Yesterday, Bloombergreported that due to the chip shortage, Apple had informed suppliers about cutting iPhone 13 production by as much as 10 million units for the remainder of the year. The news caused a drop in Apple's stock, leading some analysts to be concerned about the performance of the iPhone 13 and Apple's ability to keep up with demand. Now, however, the company's suppliers are pushing back.
A preview of a paywalled DigiTimes report set to be published tomorrow states, "component suppliers for Apple's new iPhones have claimed no cutback in orders thus far this year." While the news about a cutback in orders may be incorrect, according to suppliers, there is little doubt regarding production challenges for Apple's products.
The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, for example, continue to list weeks or even as long as a month for delivery dates. The Apple Watch Series 7, going on sale this Friday, is also experiencing delays in shipments, with some high-end models leading into early December. A report last week said that Apple's suppliers are "scrambling" to keep up with production due to new energy regulations in China impacting efficiency.
Tuesday August 10, 2021 11:36 pm PDT by Sami Fathi
Sunday November 22, 2020 3:30 pm PST by Arnold Kim
Top Rated Comments
I’ll tell you why. It’s all based on confirmation bias. If the report concurs with your bias for or against Apple you take it as the truth and reject any other reports to the contrary. Remember, all these tech blogs are rumor sites with armchair CEOs, engineers, marketing executives, software gurus blathering on about their expertise on subjects.