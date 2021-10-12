Apple to Cut iPhone Production Goals by as Many as 10 Million Units Due to Chip Shortages

Ongoing chip shortages faced by the tech industry are affecting production of the iPhone 13 models, according to a new report from Bloomberg.



Apple is expected to cut 2021 ‌iPhone 13‌ production by as many as 10 million units because of the shortages.

In the final three months of the year, Apple was planning to produce 90 million ‌iPhone 13‌ models, but Apple's manufacturing partners have been informed that the totals will be lower because Broadcom and Texas Instruments are not able to deliver enough components.

Apple's ‌iPhone 13‌ supplies are already constrained, and further shortages during the holiday period will push delivery times even further going forward.

According to an iFixit teardown, the ‌iPhone 13‌ models are using a Broadcom AFEM-8215 front-end module and a Broadcom BCM59365 wireless power receiver, along with display power management IC, array driver, flash LED driver, and dual repeater from Texas Instruments.

Apple has been dealing with chip shortages for months now, and devices like the MacBook Pro, iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iMac, MacBook Air, iPad Pro, and more have seen longer than normal shipping estimates when purchased from the Apple Store.

Back in September, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple would cut its MacBook shipments in half due to component shortages, which perhaps does not bode well for the upcoming MacBook Pro machines that are set to be introduced on October 18. The MacBook shortage is related to a lack of power management integrated circuits, a problem similar to the one that the iPhone models also now appear to be facing.

The continuing chip shortages are expected to last well into 2022, and while Apple is facing supply issues due to the problem, it has been one of the least affected companies in 2021. Other tech companies are also dealing with component shortages, which have been driving prices higher.