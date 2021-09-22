Apple CEO Tim Cook in Leaked Memo: 'We Are Doing Everything in Our Power' to Identify Leakers

by

Apple CEO Tim Cook has warned employees about leaking company information, in a leaked memo seen by The Verge.

tim cook data privacy day
Last week, discussions from a private all-hands town hall meeting were leaked to the press, revealing the company's stances on issues such as working from home and the Apple vs. Epic legal battle going forwards.

Last night, Cook emailed employees to address the contents of that meeting being leaked, admonishing those who revealed the details of the discussions to the press, but now that email has also been leaked to The Verge. The internal email sent by Cook reads:

Dear Team,

It was great to connect with you at the global employee meeting on Friday. There was much to celebrate, from our remarkable new product line-up to our values driven work around climate change, racial equity, and privacy. It was a good opportunity to reflect on our many accomplishments and to have a discussion about what’s been on your mind.

I'm writing today because I've heard from so many of you were incredibly frustrated to see the contents of the meeting leak to reporters. This comes after a product launch in which most of the details of our announcements were also leaked to the press.

I want you to know that I share your frustration. These opportunities to connect as a team are really important. But they only work if we can trust that the content will stay within Apple. I want to reassure you that we are doing everything in our power to identify those who leaked. As you know, we do not tolerate disclosures of confidential information, whether it's product IP or the details of a confidential meeting. We know that the leakers constitute a small number of people. We also know that people who leak confidential information do not belong here.

As we look forward, I want to thank you for all you've done to make our products a reality and all you will do to get them into customers' hands. Yesterday we released iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and watchOS 8, and Friday marks the moment when we share some of our incredible new products with the world. There's nothing better than that. We'll continue to measure our contributions in the lives we change, the connections we foster, and the work we do to leave the world a better place.

Thank you,

Tim

Most notably, Cook tied the leak of the contents of Friday's meeting to the leak of "product IP" and "a product launch in which most of the details of our announcements were also leaked to the press," referring to the company's recent "California Streaming" event that saw the unveiling of the iPhone 13 lineup, Apple Watch Series 7, and sixth-generation iPad mini.

The ramped-up rhetoric appears to be in line with a wider crackdown on leaks in recent months, which have seen various Apple leakers be tracked down and hit with stern warnings from lawyers. This ongoing struggle shows no sign of abating with Cook assuring, "we are doing everything in our power to identify those who leaked" and those who do "do not belong here."

