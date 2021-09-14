Rumor Suggests Low-Cost Ninth-Generation iPad to Debut at Apple Event Later Today
A new rumor suggests that Apple may debut its updated baseline ninth-generation iPad later today, as part of several new product announcements for its "California streaming" event.
According to the Weibo account @PandaIsBald, who has shared information regarding iPhone 13 pre-order dates in the past, Apple plans to release the new ninth-generation iPad during or possibly after today's event.
The new iPad, as previously reported, is expected to feature a 10.5-inch display, improved performance, and like the current model, it's expected to be tailored towards students and customers wanting an affordable iPad option.
The event is expected to headline the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, and possibly the third-generation AirPods. While those products are likely to be featured during the event itself, Apple may decide to release other products via press releases.
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman this week indicated that Apple is planning a second event for this fall that will focus purely on the iPad and Mac. The ninth-generation iPad is one of two iPad updates expected before the end of the year. The other update, a new and redesigned iPad mini, is the more significant refresh, making it conceivable that Apple could dedicate its latter event to the iPad mini while releasing the more incremental baseline iPad refresh sooner.
As noted by the website AppleTrack earlier today, the current eighth-generation iPad is still unavailable in several retail stores in the United States. Shortages for the iPad began to become apparent last week. A number of Apple products, including Macs, iPhones, and iPads, are currently experiencing shortages due to the ongoing chip shortage.
Whether or not the new iPad makes an appearance during the company's "California streaming" event, Apple still has plenty in store to share. MacRumors will have in-depth coverage of Apple's event across our platforms, including a live blog on our website and live tweets via @MacRumorsLive on Twitter, so be sure to follow to keep track of everything Apple announced.
Interestingly the 16" MacBook Pro base models are also, 2 weeks delivery and unavailable at 90% of stores for pickup in Aus (13" intel in stock at all stores and 1 day delivery for all base models). Maybe we're gettitng everything in one hit? Wouldnt make much sense though to do that.
Looks like the new iPad will use the old iPad Pro 10.5” chassis with A13. Let’s hope the price stays at $329.