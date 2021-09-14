Rumor Suggests Low-Cost Ninth-Generation iPad to Debut at Apple Event Later Today

by

A new rumor suggests that Apple may debut its updated baseline ninth-generation iPad later today, as part of several new product announcements for its "California streaming" event.

iPad 9th gen feature
According to the Weibo account @PandaIsBald, who has shared information regarding iPhone 13 pre-order dates in the past, Apple plans to release the new ninth-generation ‌iPad‌ during or possibly after today's event.

The new ‌iPad‌, as previously reported, is expected to feature a 10.5-inch display, improved performance, and like the current model, it's expected to be tailored towards students and customers wanting an affordable ‌iPad‌ option.

The event is expected to headline the ‌iPhone 13‌, Apple Watch Series 7, and possibly the third-generation AirPods. While those products are likely to be featured during the event itself, Apple may decide to release other products via press releases.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman this week indicated that Apple is planning a second event for this fall that will focus purely on the iPad and Mac. The ninth-generation ‌iPad‌ is one of two ‌iPad‌ updates expected before the end of the year. The other update, a new and redesigned iPad mini, is the more significant refresh, making it conceivable that Apple could dedicate its latter event to the ‌iPad mini‌ while releasing the more incremental baseline ‌iPad‌ refresh sooner.

As noted by the website AppleTrack earlier today, the current eighth-generation ‌iPad‌ is still unavailable in several retail stores in the United States. Shortages for the ‌iPad‌ began to become apparent last week. A number of Apple products, including Macs, iPhones, and iPads, are currently experiencing shortages due to the ongoing chip shortage.

Whether or not the new ‌iPad‌ makes an appearance during the company's "California streaming" event, Apple still has plenty in store to share. MacRumors will have in-depth coverage of Apple's event across our platforms, including a live blog on our website and live tweets via @MacRumorsLive on Twitter, so be sure to follow to keep track of everything Apple announced.

Related Roundup: iPad
Tags: iPad, September 2021 Apple Event
Buyer's Guide: iPad (Neutral)
Related Forum: iPad

Top Rated Comments

joelhinch Avatar
joelhinch
14 minutes ago at 01:17 am

Oh wow! I wonder what’s left for October event? Also, iPads are running low in stock too.
10.2 inch iPad unavailable pretty much everywhere here also.

Interestingly the 16" MacBook Pro base models are also, 2 weeks delivery and unavailable at 90% of stores for pickup in Aus (13" intel in stock at all stores and 1 day delivery for all base models). Maybe we're gettitng everything in one hit? Wouldnt make much sense though to do that.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JPack Avatar
JPack
4 minutes ago at 01:26 am
The fact that the iPad suddenly became unavailable at all Apple Stores and delivery dates were pushed to mid-October for all configurations already gave it away. If it were chip shortages, it would affect the mini and the Air.

Looks like the new iPad will use the old iPad Pro 10.5” chassis with A13. Let’s hope the price stays at $329.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

apple california streaming event

Apple Event Announced: 'California Streaming' on September 14 With iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7 Expected

Tuesday September 7, 2021 9:03 am PDT by
Apple today announced that it will be holding a special event on Tuesday, September 14 at 10:00 a.m. The event will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. As with WWDC and last year's fall events, this new event will be held digitally with no members of the media invited to attend in person. Apple will likely provide pre-taped segments for...
Read Full Article255 comments
iCloud General Feature

iCloud+'s New Custom Email Domain Feature Now Available in Beta

Wednesday August 25, 2021 7:48 am PDT by
Starting with iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey, users with a paid iCloud+ storage plan can personalize their iCloud email address with a custom domain name, such as johnny@appleseed.com, and the feature is now available in beta. iCloud+ subscribers interested in setting up a custom email domain can visit the beta.icloud.com website, select "Account Settings" under their name, and select ...
Read Full Article865 comments
iphone 12 colors 2021

iPhone 12 Colors: Deciding on The Right Color

Thursday November 5, 2020 8:35 am PST by
The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro arrived last October in a range of color options, with entirely new hues available on both devices, as well as some popular classics. The 12 and 12 Pro have different color choices, so if you have your heart set on a particular shade, you might not be able to get your preferred model in that color. iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12...
Read Full Article
iPhone 13 Dummy Thumbnail 2

Full iPhone 13 Feature Breakdown: Everything Rumors Say We Can Expect

Tuesday August 31, 2021 7:50 am PDT by
With the launch of Apple's iPhone 13 lineup believed to be just a few weeks away, we have compiled all of the coherent rumors from our coverage over the past year to build a full picture of the features and upgrades coming to the company's new smartphones. For clarity, only explicit improvements, upgrades, and new features compared to the iPhone 12 lineup are listed. It is worth noting that...
Read Full Article97 comments
iPhone 13 Dummy Thumbnail 2

Kuo: iPhone 13 to Feature LEO Satellite Communications to Make Calls and Texts Without Cellular Coverage

Sunday August 29, 2021 7:39 am PDT by
The iPhone 13 will feature low earth orbit (LEO) satellite communication connectivity to allow users to make calls and send messages in areas without 4G or 5G coverage, according to the reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a note to investors, seen by MacRumors, Kuo explained that the iPhone 13 lineup will feature hardware that is able to connect to LEO satellites. If enabled with the relevant...
Read Full Article293 comments
philips hue gradient light strip

Philips Hue Line Gains New Gradient-Enabled Lights, Updated Filament Bulbs and More

Wednesday September 1, 2021 12:30 am PDT by
Philips Hue parent company Signify today announced several new Hue lighting options, the most exciting of which feature the gradient technology that was added to the Philips Hue Play Lightstrip last year. The new Philips Hue Play Gradient Light Tube is designed to sit above or below a TV, adding a blend of multiple lighting colors in a single lighting fixture. The Light Tube comes in either...
Read Full Article27 comments
omg lightning cable comparison

Security Researcher Develops Lightning Cable With Hidden Chip to Steal Passwords

Thursday September 2, 2021 6:59 am PDT by
A normal-looking Lightning cable that can used to steal data like passwords and send it to a hacker has been developed, Vice reports. The "OMG Cable" compared to Apple's Lightning to USB cable. The "OMG Cable" works exactly like a normal Lightning to USB cable and can log keystrokes from connected Mac keyboards, iPads, and iPhones, and then send this data to a bad actor who could be over a...
Read Full Article153 comments
Top Stories 75 Thumbnail

Top Stories: Last-Minute iPhone 13 Rumors, Apple Announces App Store Changes, and More

Saturday September 4, 2021 6:00 am PDT by
The finish line is in sight! Apple's annual iPhone event is likely just a week or so away and all eyes will be on the company as it unveils the next version of its most popular product line. With any luck, we'll also see the next-generation Apple Watch and perhaps even some new AirPods. Other news this week saw Apple making some more changes to its App Store policies in response to a...
Read Full Article34 comments
calculatorapp

iOS 11 Bug: Typing 1+2+3 Quickly in the Calculator App Won't Get You 6

Tuesday October 24, 2017 2:03 pm PDT by
A bug in the built-in Calculator app in iOS 11 is getting some major attention this week, despite the fact that it's been around since iOS 11 was in beta testing. At issue is a calculator animation that causes some symbols to be ignored when calculations are entered in rapid succession. You can try it for yourself: Type 1+2+3 and then the equals sign into the Calculator app quickly. Due to...
Read Full Article344 comments
RPS Wristband Reverse Side

Apple Supplier Rockley Photonics Unveils Health Tracking Tech Likely to Come to Apple Watch

Wednesday July 14, 2021 5:40 am PDT by
Rockley Photonics, an Apple supplier, has today unveiled an advanced digital sensor system that is likely to come to the Apple Watch to enable a wide range of new health tracking features. The company today revealed a full-stack, "clinic-on-the-wrist" digital health sensor system, enabling wearable devices to monitor multiple biomarkers, including core body temperature, blood pressure, body...
Read Full Article82 comments