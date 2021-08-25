'Today at Apple' Session Explores Taking Expressive Pet Portraits

Apple today shared a new "Today at Apple" session on YouTube, exploring how to shoot expressive pet portrait photos, with the help of photographer Sophie Gamand and Jahmyra from Today at Apple.

The playful session encourages participants to use their iPhone at the correct height, tune into the pet's personality, and take a look at showcase pet portraits for inspiration and top takeaways.

Apple says its free Today at Apple sessions are meant to inspire hands-on creativity in photography, art, design, video, coding, music, and more using Apple products and accessories like the ‌‌iPhone‌‌, iPad, Mac, and Apple Pencil. Initially hosted exclusively at Apple Stores, the sessions started to be offered online during the global health crisis, and Apple also started uploading sessions to YouTube last month.

This is the fifth Today at Apple session uploaded to YouTube, with previous sessions looking at drawing yourself as a "Peanuts" character in the Pages app using an ‌‌iPad‌‌ and ‌‌Apple Pencil‌‌, shooting and editing "otherworldly" photos with Night Mode, creating looped videos in the Clips app, and shooting portrait photos.