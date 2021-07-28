'Today at Apple' Session Explores How to Shoot and Edit 'Otherworldly' Photos in Night Mode on iPhone

A new "Today at Apple" session shared on YouTube today explores how to shoot and edit "otherworldly" photos in Night mode on an iPhone with the help of photographer Maria Lax and Landon, a Creative at Apple Grand Central in New York City.

play

Apple says its free "Today at Apple" sessions are meant to inspire hands-on creativity in photography, art, design, video, coding, music, and more using Apple products and accessories like the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Pencil. Initially hosted exclusively at Apple Stores, the sessions started to be offered online during the pandemic, and Apple also started uploading sessions to YouTube earlier this month.

This is the second "Today at Apple" session uploaded to YouTube, with the first exploring how to draw yourself as a "Peanuts" character in the Pages app using an iPad and Apple Pencil, with the help of "The Snoopy Show" storyboard artist Krista Porter.