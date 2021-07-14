'Today at Apple' Sessions Coming to YouTube, Starting With 'Peanuts' Video

Apple today announced that its free "Today at Apple" creative sessions are expanding to YouTube, as reported by CNET.

The first session on YouTube was uploaded today and explores how to draw yourself as a "Peanuts" character in the Pages app using an iPad and Apple Pencil with the help of Apple TV+ series "The Snoopy Show" storyboard artist Krista Porter and Apple retail employee Anthony. Apple plans to upload additional sessions to YouTube over time.

"Today at Apple" sessions were initially hosted exclusively at Apple Stores, although they started to be offered online during the pandemic. New sessions being uploaded to YouTube will further expand the free creativity program to a larger audience, allowing anyone to learn how to create art, music, and more using Apple hardware and software.

In addition to YouTube, some "Today at Apple" videos are available on Apple's website.

