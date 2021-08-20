Apple Shares New 'Today at Apple' Session on How to Shoot Portrait Photos on iPhone
Apple today shared a new "Today at Apple" session on YouTube with photographer Mark Clennon on how to properly take "powerful portrait" photos using the built-in camera and Camera app on the iPhone.
Apple has begun promoting and posting Today at Apple sessions on YouTube due to the global health crisis. The company was planning to bring back its session to its in-person retail stores at the end of this month; however, it has since decided differently due to the health crisis. The sessions cover photography, art, design, video, coding, music, and more using Apple products and accessories like the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Pencil.