iPhone 13 to Launch on September 17, AirPods 3 on September 30, Claims Report

Apple may be planning to launch the iPhone 13 on Friday, September 17 and third-generation AirPods on Thursday, September 30, according to an image of an e-commerce app discovered by Chinese language site IT Home.



The screenshot, originally posted by Weibo account @PandaIsBald, suggests all four ‌iPhone 13‌ models will go on sale on September 17, followed by the ‌AirPods‌ 3 on September 30.

Apart from the image, which could be easily faked, IT Home offers no other information to back up the claim, and the website has shared screenshots in the past that turned out to be inaccurate, so the above information should be taken with a hefty dose of salt.

That said, with Apple returning to its traditional September launch timeline, the above dates could easily turn out to be correct. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives has suggested the iPhone will launch in the third week of September, which would be the week of September 13 to 17. Based on past launch events, September 7, September 14, and September 21 are all likely event dates where we could see the new ‌iPhone‌ models unveiled.

The new ‌iPhone 13‌ models will focus heavily on camera capabilities, including ProRes and portrait mode for videos. The new handsets will also include a smaller notch, larger batteries, and improved performance. Apple's third-generation ‌AirPods‌ are expected to have a form factor similar to the AirPods Pro, featuring a new case, a shorter stem, and perhaps replaceable ear tips.