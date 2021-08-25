iPhone 13 to Launch on September 17, AirPods 3 on September 30, Claims Report

by

Apple may be planning to launch the iPhone 13 on Friday, September 17 and third-generation AirPods on Thursday, September 30, according to an image of an e-commerce app discovered by Chinese language site IT Home.

it home ecommerce app iphone 13
The screenshot, originally posted by Weibo account @PandaIsBald, suggests all four ‌iPhone 13‌ models will go on sale on September 17, followed by the ‌AirPods‌ 3 on September 30.

Apart from the image, which could be easily faked, IT Home offers no other information to back up the claim, and the website has shared screenshots in the past that turned out to be inaccurate, so the above information should be taken with a hefty dose of salt.

That said, with Apple returning to its traditional September launch timeline, the above dates could easily turn out to be correct. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives has suggested the iPhone will launch in the third week of September, which would be the week of September 13 to 17. Based on past launch events, September 7, September 14, and September 21 are all likely event dates where we could see the new ‌iPhone‌ models unveiled.

The new ‌iPhone 13‌ models will focus heavily on camera capabilities, including ProRes and portrait mode for videos. The new handsets will also include a smaller notch, larger batteries, and improved performance. Apple's third-generation ‌AirPods‌ are expected to have a form factor similar to the AirPods Pro, featuring a new case, a shorter stem, and perhaps replaceable ear tips.

Top Rated Comments

HeavenDynamic Avatar
HeavenDynamic
1 day ago at 02:44 am
September 17 is probably the pre-orders date.
Score: 16 Votes
Boardiesboi Avatar
Boardiesboi
1 day ago at 03:09 am
I’m ready for the iPhone 13 Pro Max!

Maybe event on Sept 7, preorder Sept 10 and release Sept 17?
Score: 8 Votes
Naildown Avatar
Naildown
22 hours ago at 05:55 am

I just upgraded to a iPhone 12 Pro Max. iPhone 13 isn't going to be that different. Who cares.
Who cares? Users who didn't just upgrade to an iPhone 12 Pro Max care. This will be a big upgrade for anyone on a 2+ year old phone. If yearly updates are a thing for you, you're in the minority.
Score: 8 Votes
klunernet Avatar
klunernet
1 day ago at 02:52 am

September 17 is probable the pre-orders date.
Hmm, the usual apple flow would be announcing on the 14th, with opening of pre-orders That Friday, so yeah, the 17th does sound right. And launch would then like be? 24th? (Often 10 days after unveil, right?)
Score: 5 Votes
Murkrage Avatar
Murkrage
1 day ago at 02:55 am

Hmm, the usual apple flow would be announcing on the 14th, with opening of pre-orders That Friday, so yeah, the 17th does sound right. And launch would then like be? 24th? (Often 10 days after unveil, right?)
Yeah launch is usually a week after pre-order.
Score: 5 Votes
TheYayAreaLiving Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving
22 hours ago at 05:53 am
This is my guess.

However, it would be great if Apple sends out an invites next week and on September 7th, holds the virtual event. Pre-order starts on the 14th.

Keynote: Tuesday 14th September

Pre-orders: Friday 17th September

Launch: Friday 24th September
Score: 5 Votes
Read All Comments

