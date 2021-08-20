Apple's Past Sideloading Plans, Ecosystem Lock-in Strategy, and More Revealed in Internal Documents

by

Documents highlighted by The Verge and disclosed as part of the Apple vs. Epic Games trial have revealed that Apple discussed plans for sideloading apps, sought to lock users into its ecosystem using gift cards, attempted to tackle chaos in the App Store review process, and more.

aapl logo banner
Several of the internal documents related to internal discussions around the possibility of sideloading iPhone apps outside of the ‌App Store‌. Some of these discussions may have gone further than expected, since in 2008, software chief Scott Forstall asked Steve Jobs what text should appear to iOS users when they want to open a sideloaded app. Jobs agreed to the following alert: "Are you sure you want to open the application 'Monkey Ball' from the developer 'Sega'?"

In October 2010, Jobs declared at a corporate strategy presentation that a key company aim would be to use the cloud to "tie all of our products together, so we further lock customers into our ecosystem."

In 2013, Apple's senior vice president of software and services, Eddy Cue, lauded the potential of bundling iTunes gift cards with new Apple devices instead of putting them on sale to lock customers further into the company's ecosystem and dissuade them from switching to a different brand. He also raged at the Apple Retail team for its disinterest in selling iTunes Store gift cards.

Who's going to buy a Samsung phone if they have apps, movies, etc already purchased? They now need to spend hundreds more to get to where they are today.

On a related note, our apple stores (online and retail) are the only distributors around the world that decreased year over year in iTunes card sales. We are starting to make progress again with retail but it is always an uphill battle. Our teams just don't get the ecosystem. We (Val and team) just heard from Jennifer that iTunes cards are not a priority for her. This is ridiculous. Who leaves Apple products once they've bought apps, music, movies, etc!

[...]

...In the meantime, Samsung is discounting and giving crap away everywhere...

Samsung is now pushing Google Play cards with placement right below the phones -

We haven't been putting our cards with our product displays (at 3rd parties) since the iPod. They have to be at a different location. We should have gift cards on the tables like we do in Apple retail. We should also consider having them pegged on all end cap of hardware.

In 2012, Cue demanded to ‌App Store‌ head Matt Fischer that Shazam would not be featured on the ‌App Store‌:

No promotion... we are not going to promote something that puts it's goal as replacing our music player unless it is significantly better than our player and this is not.

Apple went on to acquire Shazam in 2018. In 2016, Apple's Elizabeth Lee said that "Although they may be our best and the brightest apps, Matt feels extremely strong about not featuring our competitors on the ‌App Store‌," when asked why the company does not want to highlight apps from Google and Amazon. The email thread suggested that this was standard ‌App Store‌ practice, with some competing apps being seen "through a slightly different lens than most."

In 2015, Apple CEO Tim Cook addressed the issue of the Mac App Store's lack of traction, putting it down to a lack of gaming and productivity apps: "I think the lack of gaming (along with the lack of native productivity apps) are the main reason the ‌Mac App Store‌ is dormant." Apple marketing chief Phil Schiller answered:

We and the major game developers have tried high-end gaming on the Mac... but have failed to generate any sizable business in that genre.

[...]

On the native productivity app front it starts and ends with Microsoft and Adobe. Neither is on the store because they don't have to be. They can be on the Mac and distribute to users without sharing the revenue with us, following our rules on app engineering and business models, or go through any app review process.

Many of the disclosed documents showed how Apple executives responded to repeated failings in the ‌App Store‌ review process. In February 2012, Schiller ranted:

What the hell is this???

Remember our talking about finding bad apps with low ratings?

Remember our talk about becoming the "Nordstroms" of stores in quality of service?

How does an obvious rip off of the super popular Temple Run, with no screen shots, garbage marketing text, and almost all 1-star ratings become the #1 free app on the store?

Can anyone see a rip off of a top selling game? Any anyone see an app that is cheating the system?

Is no one reviewing these apps? Is no one minding the store?

This is insane!!!

In 2015, Schiller asked the ‌App Store‌ team to "PLEASE develop a system to automatically find low rated apps and purge them!!"

In February 2019, a scam app that purported to be able to measure blood pressure using the ‌iPhone‌'s camera and a fingertip reached the top ‌App Store‌ rankings for medical apps. Later that year, apps that claimed to be able to measure a user's heart rate through Touch ID also came under internal scrutiny after being accepted on the ‌App Store‌ during the review process.

Apple's Tom Reyburn seemingly admitted that "LinkedIn has been rejected for using the same language on their subscription call to action button that Apple uses in our own apps." "It's not right, but apparently it is what it is," Apple's senior director of developer relations Shaan Pruden replied. Reyburn added, "Amazon is also complaining about this. We need to have one set of rules that all apps follow whether they are from Apple or third-party developers."

Apple also realized that it had erroneously allowed two separate games that featured school shootings on the ‌App Store‌, seven months after they were approved. Discussions put the error down to the fact that "it took a total of 32 seconds to review both apps." In a similar case, Schiller questioned how a game about shooting protestors was accepted during the review process.

Separately, the documents show that in 2011, Schiller suggested that Apple could "ratchet down from 70/30 to 75/25 or even 80/20 if we can maintain a $1B a year run rate," in terms of ‌App Store‌ commissions, since the 30 percent commission rate would "not last forever."

He also proposed a scheme called "Jump Start" in June 2018, which would have given half of Apple's 30 percent commission back to developers in their first year to spend on iAd advertising. This idea appears to be a precursor to the ‌App Store‌ Small Business Program.

In February of 2020, Apple's head of fraud, Eric Freidman, said that Apple was "the greatest platform for distributing child porn." He added that "we have chosen to not know in enough places where we really cannot say." It is not clear if these discussions were related to Apple's recently announced child safety features.

Other interesting findings and tidbits from the internal document disclosures showed that Apple seemingly offered Netflix a discounted 15 percent in-app purchase commission, much like its arrangement with Amazon Prime Video, instead of its usual 30 percent rate, Schiller said that in terms of "threat level," the Amazon Appstore posed a "very high" threat to Apple, and in the second quarter of 2016, the ‌App Store‌ grew to be worth more than the Mac and iPad to the company.

To read the full documents or for more highlights, see the original article.

Tags: Eddy Cue, Steve Jobs, Phil Schiller, Scott Forstall, Epic Games vs. Apple Guide

Top Rated Comments

nwcs Avatar
nwcs
12 minutes ago at 07:48 am
Wow, companies acting like companies do and execs talking about ways to increase/maintain sales and revenue. Horrors!
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Beats by Frey Avatar
Beats by Frey
11 minutes ago at 07:49 am
See, this is their privacy leaked. How does it feel?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving
20 minutes ago at 07:40 am
Wow! Atleast with this legal battle we’re getting to see the dirt.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SRQrws Avatar
SRQrws
10 minutes ago at 07:50 am
Sounds like typical marketing/product management discussions that go on in corporations every day. You want dirt? Read transcripts of convos that went on at Enron.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
840quadra Avatar
840quadra
6 minutes ago at 07:54 am
I would be amazed if anyone thought stuff like this didn't happen within Apple, or be surprised that they would promote products and services that support them over those that don't. Apple is a private retail firm that is after profit, just like Google, Amazon, Epic, Tesla, ETC.

While I don't agree with what Apple is doing here and now, I still don't see a case here in favor of Epic. Epic did sign with Apple knowing how they do retail / online sales, and agreed to those terms when they started selling in their stores.


<snip>

While I do like Samsung products that rely on Google.. I never seem to see Google execs saying "Look at this garbage app" or something to that effect.
I am fairly sure Google does the same type of self promotion. Look at how Youtube (back in the day and currently) is always promoted for video results over those of competitors.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

iPhone 13 Dummy Thumbnail 2

Report: iPhone 13 to Launch Third Week of September, Pro Models to Feature 1TB Storage Option

Tuesday August 17, 2021 3:00 am PDT by
Apple is set to launch the iPhone 13 in the third week of September and a 1TB internal storage option will be available for the high-end Pro models, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said today in an investors note seen by MacRumors. From the note: Our recent Asia supply chain checks for 2H put iPhone builds between 130M-150M. The iPhone 13 appears to represent 35%-45% of iPhone builds in Q3,...
Read Full Article129 comments
iOS 15 General Feature Yellow

Everything New in iOS 15 Beta 6: SharePlay Disabled, Safari Redesigned and More

Tuesday August 17, 2021 2:12 pm PDT by
Apple released the sixth beta of iOS 15 just a week after the fifth beta, but the new update brings some of the most significant tweaks that we've seen to iOS 15 during the beta testing period. Safari Redesign Apple in iOS 15 beta 6 has added a toggle to move the Safari address bar to the top of the interface, which returns Safari to an iOS 14-like design and mitigates all of the Safari...
Read Full Article71 comments
91mmobile apple watch series 1

Alleged Apple Watch Series 7 CAD Renders Reveal New Design With Flat Edges and Larger Display

Tuesday August 17, 2021 5:34 am PDT by
The upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 will feature flat edges, a larger display thanks to smaller bezels, and a more prominent speaker, according to new CAD renders, allegedly obtained from industry sources, shared today by 91mobiles. The renders reveal an updated Apple Watch design that takes inspiration from the flat-edges of the iPhone 12, iPad Pro, iPad Air, and the upcoming 14 and 16-inch...
Read Full Article142 comments
iphone 13 lineup dummy models

Apple Secretly Had a 'Double Agent' in the iPhone Leaker Community

Wednesday August 18, 2021 9:53 am PDT by
For more than a year, a member of the iPhone leaks and jailbreaking community was actually serving as a "double agent" for Apple by secretly providing the company with information about other leakers, according to Motherboard. The report claims that Andrey Shumeyko, who was known as "YRH04E" online, advertised internal Apple information and stolen devices for sale on platforms like Twitter...
Read Full Article146 comments
iOS 15 Beta 6 Safari Address Bar Feature 2

Apple Reverses iOS 15 Safari Changes With New Toggle for Top Address Bar

Tuesday August 17, 2021 10:36 am PDT by
Apple in iOS 15 introduced a new Safari experience that moves the URL bar and tab interface to the bottom of the iPhone, a decision that has been controversial with iPhone users. Safari options in iOS 15 beta 6 Throughout the beta testing period, Apple has been tweaking the design of the Safari browser on the iPhone and in beta 6, there are further refinements. The bottom tab bar has been...
Read Full Article136 comments
Siri Remote 2 New Firmware Feature

Apple Releases Updated Firmware for New Siri Remote

Tuesday August 17, 2021 12:34 pm PDT by
Apple today released a new firmware update for the Siri Remote designed for the new Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD models. The new firmware has an internal version number of 9M6772, while the prior firmware version was 9M6336. Note that this is not the firmware version that you see in the Apple TV Remote settings. There's no word on what's new with the Apple TV remote update, but it likely...
Read Full Article85 comments
General iOS 15 public Feature

Apple Releases New Public Betas of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, tvOS 15, and watchOS 8

Wednesday August 18, 2021 10:20 am PDT by
Apple today seeded new betas of iOS and iPadOS 15 to public beta testers, allowing non-developers to download and test the updates ahead of their fall release. The fifth public betas come one week after Apple released the fourth public betas. Public beta testers who have signed up for Apple's beta testing program can download the iOS and iPadOS 15 updates over the air after installing the...
Read Full Article28 comments
tim cook spring loaded event

Gurman: Apple Planning Multiple Events for the Fall, M1X MacBook Pros to be Available by November

Sunday August 15, 2021 12:07 pm PDT by
Apple is planning to hold multiple events this fall, which will collectively include the launch of new iPhones, Apple Watches, updated AirPods, revamped iPad mini, and the redesigned MacBook Pros, according to respected Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman. In his latest weekly Power On newsletter, Gurman says that much like last year, Apple will hold multiple events this coming fall, with the...
Read Full Article174 comments
Spatial Audio Netflix Feature 2

Netflix Rolling Out Spatial Audio Support

Wednesday August 18, 2021 1:29 pm PDT by
Netflix is rolling out support for Spatial Audio on the iPhone and the iPad, based on reports shared by MacRumors readers and on Reddit. A Netflix spokesperson also confirmed to MacRumors that the rollout is underway. When playing compatible content in Netflix, Spatial Audio will be available as an option in the Control Center on iPhone and iPad for those running iOS 14 and iOS 15....
Read Full Article68 comments
apple watch series 6 product red back

Apple Develops Innovative Hydration Sensor for the Apple Watch

Tuesday August 17, 2021 8:45 am PDT by
Apple has developed a first-of-its-kind hydration sensor designed for the Apple Watch, a company patent filing has revealed. The patent, first spotted by Patently Apple, is titled "Hydration measurement with a watch" and was granted by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. "Traditional techniques for tracking hydration are generally invasive, expensive, or unreliable," according to Apple. ...
Read Full Article67 comments