Apple Asks iPad Mini Users' Opinions About Screen Size Ahead of Expected Redesign

Ahead of when the company is expected to reveal an updated iPad mini featuring an iPad Air-inspired redesign, Apple is out asking some existing ‌iPad mini‌ customers about whether the ‌iPad mini‌'s screen size is too big, too small, or whether it's "just right."



Apple often sends out surveys to customers. While they aren't always entirely indicative of the company's plans, it offers a glimpse into what Apple's teams are trying to gauge regarding customer's wants and needs. The latest survey, initially reported by ITHome, is an apparent attempt by the Cupertino tech-giant to understand the ‌iPad mini‌'s customers' base and demographic ahead of a significant redesign.

The first question Apple pitches in the survey is, "What do you think of the size of the ‌iPad mini‌ 4's display? Is it too small, just right, or too big?" The options include the display is "too small," "a little bit too small," "just the right size," "a bit too large," and "too large."

As the new ‌iPad mini‌ is expected to be just weeks away from launch, it is unlikely that the responses from the surveys will influence the ‌iPad‌'s screen size as it likely has already been finalized. However, Apple could use the responses from the survey for marketing purposes.

One of the most credible reports for the upcoming 6th-generation ‌iPad mini‌ indicate that it could feature a screen size upwards of 8.5 to 9-inches. Anywhere around that ballpark would place the new ‌iPad‌ on the lower end of the ‌iPad‌ spectrum, as the current smallest ‌iPad‌ after the ‌iPad mini‌ 5 is the baseline ‌iPad‌ with a 10.2-inch display.

Apple also interestingly asks customers to specify which activities they do on their ‌iPad mini‌ in portrait and landscape orientation. Specifically, Apple asks customers to specify whether they use landscape or portrait orientation to take notes, view photos and videos, and listen to music.

Bloomberg's reliable Mark Gurman has previously stated that the upcoming ‌iPad mini‌ will feature a redesign inspired by the iPad Air. Like the iPad Pro, the ‌iPad Air‌ features no Home Button, making it easier to use the ‌iPad‌ in whichever orientation users prefer due to the gesture-based navigation system, rather than having to find the Home Button physically.

The two remaining questions Apple asks are more generic, asking customers to state alongside their ‌iPad mini‌, what other devices they own such as laptops, other tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, and so on. Finally, Apple asks customers to single out what accessories they use with their current ‌iPad mini‌. Apple lists the following accessories for customers to choose from:

Power adapters/chargers (not included in the box)

Charging base

Stylus

Wireless keyboard

Headphones or earphones

External speaker

Screen protector

Protective cover or case made by Apple or a third-party (seperate choices)

‌iPad‌ cover or case with a built-in keyboard and trackpad made by a third-party

‌iPad‌ cover or case with a built-in keyboard made by a third-party

‌iPad‌ protective bag/holder made by Apple or a third-party (seperate choices)

Car accessories such as a car charger, cable, and so on...

Game controller

While it may seem like a random selection of choices for Apple to provide, it could offer some hints towards the next ‌iPad mini‌. Currently, unlike the latest iPhones, all iPads come with a USB power adapter in the box. Apple asking customers whether they use power adapters and chargers not included in the box could be its way of determining whether its ‌iPad mini‌ customer base uses the power adapter in the box or if it's being disregarded.

Eventually, it's safe to assume that as part of the company's environmental pledge, iPads may subsequently no longer include USB power adapters in the box. Apple has yet to make that move, however.

The baseline ‌iPad‌ and ‌iPad mini‌ are the only two remaining iPads in Apple's lineup to feature a 3.5mm headphone jack, which was famously removed from the iPhone with the ‌iPhone‌ 7. The survey asking customers about their use of external speakers and headphones/earphones could be interpreted that the 6th-generation ‌iPad mini‌ will remove with the headphone jack. Regardless of the survey, though, reports of an ‌iPad‌ Air-inspired redesign coincides with the expected removal of the jack.

Finally, Apple's surveys could add credibility to a report that the upcoming ‌iPad mini‌ will feature a Smart Connector, which would open up an entirely new class of ‌iPad mini‌ accessories capable of using the connector, such as keyboards and more.

The new ‌iPad mini‌ is expected to launch later this fall, alongside a slew of new product releases including new iPhones, Apple Watches, AirPods, and MacBook Pros.