Apple Asks iPad Mini Users' Opinions About Screen Size Ahead of Expected Redesign

by

Ahead of when the company is expected to reveal an updated iPad mini featuring an iPad Air-inspired redesign, Apple is out asking some existing ‌iPad mini‌ customers about whether the ‌iPad mini‌'s screen size is too big, too small, or whether it's "just right."

ipad mini 5 apple pencil
Apple often sends out surveys to customers. While they aren't always entirely indicative of the company's plans, it offers a glimpse into what Apple's teams are trying to gauge regarding customer's wants and needs. The latest survey, initially reported by ITHome, is an apparent attempt by the Cupertino tech-giant to understand the ‌iPad mini‌'s customers' base and demographic ahead of a significant redesign.

The first question Apple pitches in the survey is, "What do you think of the size of the ‌iPad mini‌ 4's display? Is it too small, just right, or too big?" The options include the display is "too small," "a little bit too small," "just the right size," "a bit too large," and "too large."

As the new ‌iPad mini‌ is expected to be just weeks away from launch, it is unlikely that the responses from the surveys will influence the ‌iPad‌'s screen size as it likely has already been finalized. However, Apple could use the responses from the survey for marketing purposes.

One of the most credible reports for the upcoming 6th-generation ‌iPad mini‌ indicate that it could feature a screen size upwards of 8.5 to 9-inches. Anywhere around that ballpark would place the new ‌iPad‌ on the lower end of the ‌iPad‌ spectrum, as the current smallest ‌iPad‌ after the ‌iPad mini‌ 5 is the baseline ‌iPad‌ with a 10.2-inch display.

Apple also interestingly asks customers to specify which activities they do on their ‌iPad mini‌ in portrait and landscape orientation. Specifically, Apple asks customers to specify whether they use landscape or portrait orientation to take notes, view photos and videos, and listen to music.

Bloomberg's reliable Mark Gurman has previously stated that the upcoming ‌iPad mini‌ will feature a redesign inspired by the iPad Air. Like the iPad Pro, the ‌iPad Air‌ features no Home Button, making it easier to use the ‌iPad‌ in whichever orientation users prefer due to the gesture-based navigation system, rather than having to find the Home Button physically.

The two remaining questions Apple asks are more generic, asking customers to state alongside their ‌iPad mini‌, what other devices they own such as laptops, other tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, and so on. Finally, Apple asks customers to single out what accessories they use with their current ‌iPad mini‌. Apple lists the following accessories for customers to choose from:

  • Power adapters/chargers (not included in the box)
  • Charging base
  • Stylus
  • Wireless keyboard
  • Headphones or earphones
  • External speaker
  • Screen protector
  • Protective cover or case made by Apple or a third-party (seperate choices)
  • ‌iPad‌ cover or case with a built-in keyboard and trackpad made by a third-party
  • ‌iPad‌ cover or case with a built-in keyboard made by a third-party
  • ‌iPad‌ protective bag/holder made by Apple or a third-party (seperate choices)
  • Car accessories such as a car charger, cable, and so on...
  • Game controller

While it may seem like a random selection of choices for Apple to provide, it could offer some hints towards the next ‌iPad mini‌. Currently, unlike the latest iPhones, all iPads come with a USB power adapter in the box. Apple asking customers whether they use power adapters and chargers not included in the box could be its way of determining whether its ‌iPad mini‌ customer base uses the power adapter in the box or if it's being disregarded.

Eventually, it's safe to assume that as part of the company's environmental pledge, iPads may subsequently no longer include USB power adapters in the box. Apple has yet to make that move, however.

The baseline ‌iPad‌ and ‌iPad mini‌ are the only two remaining iPads in Apple's lineup to feature a 3.5mm headphone jack, which was famously removed from the iPhone with the ‌iPhone‌ 7. The survey asking customers about their use of external speakers and headphones/earphones could be interpreted that the 6th-generation ‌iPad mini‌ will remove with the headphone jack. Regardless of the survey, though, reports of an ‌iPad‌ Air-inspired redesign coincides with the expected removal of the jack.

Finally, Apple's surveys could add credibility to a report that the upcoming ‌iPad mini‌ will feature a Smart Connector, which would open up an entirely new class of ‌iPad mini‌ accessories capable of using the connector, such as keyboards and more.

The new ‌iPad mini‌ is expected to launch later this fall, alongside a slew of new product releases including new iPhones, Apple Watches, AirPods, and MacBook Pros.

Related Roundup: iPad mini 5
Buyer's Guide: iPad Mini (Don't Buy)
Related Forum: iPad

Top Stories

REC ASA CODE2016 20160601 205816 2745

Elon Musk Reportedly Demanded to Become Apple CEO as Part of Potential Tesla Acquisition [Update: Musk Denies]

Friday July 30, 2021 9:04 am PDT by
Tesla CEO Elon Musk reportedly once demanded that he be made Apple CEO in a brief discussion of a potential acquisition with Apple's current CEO, Tim Cook. The claim comes in a new book titled "Power Play: Tesla, Elon Musk and the Bet of the Century," as reviewed by The Los Angeles Times. According to the book, during a 2016 phone call between Musk and Cook that touched on the possibility of ...
Read Full Article265 comments
General Apps Messages

Android iMessage Competitor Puts Pressure on Apple

Friday July 30, 2021 3:15 am PDT by
Google and the three major U.S. carriers, including Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, will all support a new communications protocol on Android smartphones starting in 2022, a move that puts pressure on Apple to adopt a new cross-platform messaging standard and may present a challenge to iMessage. Verizon recently announced that it is planning to adopt Messages by Google as its default messaging...
Read Full Article
Apple watch series 5 new case material made of titanium 091019

Titanium Apple Watch Series 6 Models Currently Widely Unavailable

Sunday August 1, 2021 6:21 am PDT by
Models of the Apple Watch Series 6 with titanium cases part of the "Apple Watch Edition" collection is currently widely unavailable for pick-up in several of Apple's retail stores in the United States and is unavailable entirely for delivery in major markets. Noted by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, titanium models of the Apple Watch Series 6,...
Read Full Article159 comments
ifixit iphone12 mini

Apple to Make Space for Larger Batteries in iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks By Adopting Slimmer Peripheral Chips

Monday August 2, 2021 2:12 am PDT by
For future iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks, Apple plans to use smaller internal components in an effort to increase the size of the device's battery, according to DigiTimes. Image Credit: iFixit Specifically, Apple plans to "significantly increase the adoption" of IPDs or integrated passive devices for the peripheral chips in its products. These news chips will be slimmer in size and allow for...
Read Full Article61 comments
Flat 2021 MacBook Pro Mockup Feature

Unreleased Apple Macs and Apple Watches Listed in Eurasian Database Ahead of Fall Product Launches

Monday August 2, 2021 9:34 am PDT by
Apple is preparing for a slew of fall product launches according to new filings that showed up today in the Eurasian Economic Commission database. There are listings for new Mac and Apple Watch models, all of which have previously unknown model identifiers that indicate that they're upcoming devices. There are six new Apple Watch identifiers, including A2473, A2474, A2475, A2476, A2477, and...
Read Full Article114 comments
a15 chip

iPhone 13 and Redesigned MacBook Pro Chip Production Hit With Gas Contamination

Friday July 30, 2021 5:44 am PDT by
The most important TSMC factory that manufactures Apple's chips destined for next-generation iPhone and Mac models has been hit by a gas contamination, according to Nikkei Asia. The factory, known as "Fab 18," is TSMC's most advanced chipmaking facility. TSMC is Apple's sole chip supplier, making all of the processors used in every Apple device with a custom silicon chip. Industry...
Read Full Article116 comments
iPhone 13 Wi Fi 6E feature update

Wi-Fi 6E Explained: What It Could Mean for iPhone 13 and Beyond

Monday August 2, 2021 8:00 am PDT by
The iPhone 13 is widely expected to come with Wi-Fi 6E capabilities, and while it may seem rather nuanced to the average consumer, with only improved speeds and being "up to date" in the realm of Wi-Fi technology, it's actually a fairly significant improvement, laying the groundwork for much of what we know the future holds. To truly understand Wi-Fi 6E, MacRumors sat down for an exclusive...
Read Full Article65 comments
youtube premium lite

YouTube Tests Cheaper 'Premium Lite' Subscription for Ad-Free Viewing

Monday August 2, 2021 3:22 am PDT by
YouTube is piloting a new cheaper subscription tier in Europe called "Premium Lite," which offers ad-free viewing minus YouTube Premium's other features. First spotted by a user on ResetEra and subsequently confirmed by Google, the "Lite" plan means users who aren't interested in offline downloads or background playback can still enjoy YouTube videos on web and mobile app without being...
Read Full Article134 comments
iPhone 13 Always On Feature

iPhone 13 to Bring Over a Major Feature From the Apple Watch

Wednesday July 28, 2021 2:21 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming iPhone 13 lineup will feature an always-on display akin to the Apple Watch Series 5 and Series 6, according to recent reports. In his weekly Power On newsletter, Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, who often reveals accurate insights into Apple's plans, said that the iPhone 13 may feature an Apple Watch-inspired always-on mode. The Apple Watch Series 5 and Apple Watch...
Read Full Article
COVID19 Digital Wallet Apple Wallet

Australian Government Now Offering COVID-19 Digital Vaccination Certificates for Apple Wallet

Monday August 2, 2021 12:04 am PDT by
The Australian government has introduced support for adding COVID-19 vaccination digital certificates to Apple Wallet via the Express Plus Medicare app on iOS. Image credit: Tap Down Under As spotted by Tap Down Under, users who have received two doses of either the AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccine now have access to the digital certificate through their Medicare online account or via the Medica...
Read Full Article