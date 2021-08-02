Apple Stops Signing iOS 14.7 Following iOS 14.7.1 Release

Following the release of iOS 14.7.1 last week, Apple has stopped signing iOS 14.7, the previously available version of iOS that was released earlier in July. With iOS 14.7 no longer being signed, it is not possible to downgrade to iOS 14.7 if you've already installed iOS 14.7.1.



Apple routinely stops signing older versions of software updates after new releases come out in order to encourage customers to keep their operating systems up to date.

iOS 14.7 added MagSafe Battery Pack support and addressed several bugs. iOS 14.7.1 included a critical security fix for a bug that may have been actively exploited in the wild, and it addressed an issue that could prevent Touch ID phones from unlocking a connected Apple Watch.

Given that iOS 14.7.1 includes an important bug fix, it's important for all iOS users to upgrade as soon as possible if they have not done so already.