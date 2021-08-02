Apple Stops Signing iOS 14.7 Following iOS 14.7.1 Release

by

Following the release of iOS 14.7.1 last week, Apple has stopped signing iOS 14.7, the previously available version of iOS that was released earlier in July. With iOS 14.7 no longer being signed, it is not possible to downgrade to iOS 14.7 if you've already installed iOS 14.7.1.

14
Apple routinely stops signing older versions of software updates after new releases come out in order to encourage customers to keep their operating systems up to date.

iOS 14.7 added MagSafe Battery Pack support and addressed several bugs. iOS 14.7.1 included a critical security fix for a bug that may have been actively exploited in the wild, and it addressed an issue that could prevent Touch ID phones from unlocking a connected Apple Watch.

Given that iOS 14.7.1 includes an important bug fix, it's important for all iOS users to upgrade as soon as possible if they have not done so already.

Top Rated Comments

Rafagon Avatar
Rafagon
39 minutes ago at 06:56 pm
Why would anyone want to revert back to PegasusOS, er, I mean, iOS 14.7?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving
35 minutes ago at 06:59 pm
Battery life has been slightly better on iOS 14.7.1 :cool:
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

14

Apple Stops Signing iOS 14.6 Following iOS 14.7 Release

Monday July 26, 2021 3:00 pm PDT by
Following the release of iOS 14.7 last week, Apple has stopped signing iOS 14.6, the previously available version of iOS that was released in May. With iOS 14.6 no longer being signed, it is not possible to downgrade to iOS 14.6 if you've already installed iOS 14.7 or iOS 14.7.1. Apple routinely stops signing older versions of software updates after new releases come out in order to...
Read Full Article8 comments
14

Apple Stops Signing iOS 14.5 Following Bug Fix iOS 14.5.1 Release

Monday May 10, 2021 12:36 pm PDT by
Following the release of iOS 14.5.1 last week, Apple has stopped signing iOS 14.5, the previously available version of iOS 14 that was released in late April. With iOS 14.5 no longer being signed, it is not possible to downgrade to iOS 14.5 if you've already installed iOS 14.5.1. Apple routinely stops signing older versions of software updates after new releases come out in order to...
Read Full Article17 comments
iOS 14

Apple Stops Signing iOS 14.4.2 After Releasing iOS 14.5.1 With Fix for Actively Exploited Security Issues

Monday May 3, 2021 1:25 pm PDT by
Following today's release of iOS 14.5.1 and last week's release of iOS 14.5, Apple has stopped signing iOS 14.4.2, the previously available version of iOS 14 released on March 26. With iOS 14.4.2 no longer being signed, it is not possible to downgrade to iOS 14.4.2 from iOS 14.5 or iOS 14.5.1 if you've already updated your iPhone or iPad. Apple routinely stops signing older versions of...
Read Full Article30 comments
iOS 14

Apple Stops Signing iOS 14.4 Following Release of iOS 14.4.1

Friday March 19, 2021 1:23 pm PDT by
Following the release of iOS 14.4.1 on March 8, Apple has stopped signing iOS 14.4, the previous version of iOS 14. With the software no longer being signed, it is no longer possible to downgrade from iOS 14.4.1 to iOS 14.4 if you've already upgraded your iPhone or iPad. Apple routinely stops signing older versions of software updates after new releases come out in order to encourage...
Read Full Article17 comments
iOS 14 on iPhone feature emergency

Apple Releases iOS and iPadOS 14.7.1 With Fix for Touch ID Apple Watch Bug

Monday July 26, 2021 9:48 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 14.7.1, minor bug fix updates that come just a week after the release of iOS 14.7, software that introduced new Apple Card features and support for the MagSafe Battery Pack. The iOS and iPadOS 14.7.1 updates can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new software, go to...
Read Full Article94 comments
iphone unlock apple watch

iOS 14.7 Bug May Prevent iPhones With Touch ID From Automatically Unlocking Apple Watch

Monday July 19, 2021 9:36 pm PDT by
Following the release of iOS 14.7, watchOS 7.6, and several other operating system updates this week, Apple has acknowledged that a bug in iOS 14.7 could prevent users from being able to unlock their Apple Watches by simply unlocking their paired Touch ID-equipped iPhones. Apple's temporary workaround for the bug is for the user to type their passcode into their Apple Watch to unlock it...
Read Full Article63 comments
iOS 14

Apple Stops Signing iOS 14.4.1 After Releasing iOS 14.4.2 With Fix for Actively Exploited Security Vulnerability

Friday April 2, 2021 12:40 pm PDT by
Following the release of iOS 14.4.2 on March 26, Apple has stopped signing iOS 14.4.1, the previously available version of iOS 14. With iOS 14.4.1 no longer being signed, it is not possible to downgrade to iOS 14.4.1 from iOS 14.4.2 if you've already updated your iPhone or iPad. Apple routinely stops signing older versions of software updates after new releases come out in order to encourage ...
Read Full Article27 comments
14

Apple Stops Signing iOS 14.3 Following iOS 14.4 Release

Tuesday February 2, 2021 4:36 pm PST by
Following the release of iOS 14.4 on January 26, Apple has stopped signing iOS 14.3, the prior version of iOS 14. With the software no longer being signed, it is not possible to downgrade from iOS 14.4 to iOS 14.3 if you've already upgraded. Apple routinely stops signing older versions of software updates after new releases come out in order to encourage customers to keep their operating...
Read Full Article22 comments
apple releases ios 14 7

Apple Releases iOS 14.7 With MagSafe Battery Support and Apple Card Family Credit Limit Combining

Monday July 19, 2021 10:06 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS 14.7, marking the seventh major update to the iOS operating system that came out in September 2020. iOS 14.7 comes two months after the launch of iOS 14.6, a major update that added Apple Card Family Support, Podcast Subscriptions, and more. The iOS 14.7 update can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the...
Read Full Article88 comments
14

Apple Seeds Release Candidate Versions of iOS and iPadOS 14.7 to Developers

Tuesday July 13, 2021 10:07 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the release candidate versions of new iOS and iPadOS 14.7 updates to developers and public beta testers for testing purposes, one week after seeding the fifth iOS and iPadOS 14.7 updates. iOS and iPadOS 14.7 can be downloaded through the Apple Developer Center or over the air after the proper profile has been installed on an iPhone or iPad. According to Apple's release ...
Read Full Article30 comments