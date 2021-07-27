Mac Otakara: iPad Air 5 to Feature iPad Pro-Like Design, No Design Changes Coming to iPad Mini 6 or iPad 9

The next-generation iPad Air will feature a design that's similar to the third-generation iPad Pro, according to Japanese site Mac Otakara.



Citing a Chinese supplier, the site says that the fifth-generation ‌iPad Air‌ will continue to feature a 10.9-inch display and a Touch ID button on the side, but it will gain a dual-lens camera system with Wide and Ultra Wide cameras.

A LiDAR Scanner is also a possibility for the ‌iPad Air‌, though it is not guaranteed and the supplier did not know for sure. Additional features include a four speaker audio system and a 5G mmWave chip.

Mac Otakara expects the fifth-generation ‌iPad Air‌ to feature an A15 chip, and while today's rumor includes no detail on a release date, prior information has suggested an early 2022 launch.

There's also no mention of an OLED display, and multiple other rumors have suggested that Apple is working on an iPad Air-sized ‌iPad‌ with an OLED display. The ‌iPad Air‌ is expected to use OLED technology while the ‌iPad Pro‌ line will stick with mini-LED technology.

Mac Otakara also says that its "latest information" indicates the upcoming ninth-generation low-cost ‌iPad‌ and the iPad mini 6 "do not seem to be any different" from the existing eighth-generation ‌iPad‌ and ‌iPad mini‌ 5.

The site suggests that it's possible that the only update will be an update to the A14 chip, with a design change not coming until 2022 or later.

That is not in line with previous rumors, especially about the ‌iPad mini‌ 6. We've heard reports from reliable sources like Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman that have suggested the next ‌iPad mini‌ will have a larger display and possibly no Home button.

The ‌iPad mini‌ 6 is expected to come out this fall, so we don't have too much longer to wait to find out which rumor set is true. We're either getting a small refresh that does not tweak the design, or a larger refresh that brings the ‌iPad mini‌ in line with the ‌iPad Pro‌ and ‌iPad Air‌.

As for the low-cost ‌iPad‌, Mac Otakara earlier this year said that it would look similar to the iPad Air 3, but it's no longer clear if that's accurate.