Kuo: Mini-LED MacBook Air Coming in Mid-2022

by

Apple will release a new version of the MacBook Air around the middle of 2022, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today in note to investors seen by MacRumors.

m1 macbook air
The upcoming ‌MacBook Air‌ will feature a 13.3-inch mini-LED display, which would make it the second Mac to gain mini-LED technology after the 2021 MacBook Pro, which is rumored to include a mini-LED display and is expected to launch later this year. Mini-LED display technology will bring a signifiant improvement in MacBook display quality, allowing for a thinner, lighter design while offering benefits like improved wide color gamut, high contrast and dynamic range, and truer blacks.

Kuo has said that the ‌MacBook Air‌ will include a mini-LED display in the past, and the rumor has also been echoed by DigiTimes.

Prior rumors have suggested the 2022 ‌MacBook Air‌ will have thinner bezels than the current model, and that it will adopt the same MagSafe charging technology rumored for the MacBook Pro.

It's also expected to include a pair of Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports, and there's also a chance that it could come in multiple colors, similar to the M1 iMacs that Apple released this year.

The 2022 ‌MacBook Air‌ will use an upgraded version of the ‌M1‌ Apple silicon chip that's faster and more efficient. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has said that it will feature the same number of computing cores as the ‌M1‌ (eight), but that will offer nine or 10 GPU cores instead of seven or eight like the current model for better GPU performance.

Kuo says that if component shortages improve in late 2021 and across 2022, MacBook shipments could grow to approximately 20 to 22 million units in 2022.

threee
threee
49 minutes ago at 07:56 pm
Hmmm, yet another year… This may be my next notebook. I have a 2017 12” MacBook that’s still doing fine for the most part, but getting slow by today’s standards. I will truly miss this form factor when i finally upgrade. Would be cool if someone would figure out how to retrofit one of these with Apple Silicon.
ccchr
ccchr
46 minutes ago at 08:00 pm
Now that the M1X 14 and 16" MBPs are released, time to shift focus on to the Air. I'm loving my 14" btw ? -- it's the best thing ever!
senttoschool
senttoschool
17 minutes ago at 08:29 pm

Unless Apple decides to stop limiting their hardware capabilities through software, we will only continue to get overkilled hardware.
What the hell? How does Apple limit the MBA hardware? I'm pushing my M1 MBA to the limits.

This isn't news about the iPad Pro. You're in the wrong comment section.
