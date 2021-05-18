Next MacBook Air Will Feature Faster Apple Silicon Chip With Up to 10 Graphics Cores

Apple is working on a high-end version of the MacBook Air that will feature an improved iteration of the current M1 Apple silicon chip, featuring improved graphics, but the same number of high efficiency, and high performance cores, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



Apple updated its 13-inch ‌MacBook Air‌ alongside the 13-inch MacBook Pro and Mac mini with the ‌M1‌ Apple silicon chip in November. Bloomberg says that this new ‌MacBook Air‌, which could launch as soon as the end of this year, will be more "high-end," featuring possibly nine or ten graphics cores, instead of the current seven and eight configurations.

The report notes that Apple is planning to update the low-end 13-inch MacBook Pro with the same improved chip.



For a redesigned, higher-end ‌MacBook Air‌ planned for as early as the end of the year, Apple is planning a direct successor to the ‌M1‌ processor. That chip, codenamed Staten, will include the same number of computing cores as the ‌M1‌ but run faster. It will also see the number of graphics cores increase from seven or eight to nine or 10. Apple is also planning an update to the low-end 13-inch MacBook Pro with that same chip.

Specfic details on what the ‌MacBook Air‌ redesign may include are scarce, but, Apple leaker Jon Prosser says that the new MacBook Air may come in different colors, much like the recently launched 24-inch iMac.