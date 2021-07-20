MagSafe Battery Pack Now Available for In-Store Pickup in UK, EU, Australia, Japan, and China

The newly-launched MagSafe Battery Pack for the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max is now available for in-store pickup at Apple Stores in a range of countries and regions outside the United States.



Spot checks show that customers in the UK, EU, Australia, Japan, and China can now place an order for a ‌MagSafe Battery Pack‌ on Apple's website or in the Apple Store app and arrange for in-store pickup at a local retail location.

In-store pickup may be one of the only ways to get a ‌‌MagSafe Battery Pack‌ immediately as mail orders are already facing moderate delays of around one to two weeks. The ‌MagSafe Battery Pack‌ is still unavailable for in-store pickup in the United States.

Priced at $99 in the United States, the ‌MagSafe Battery Pack‌ attaches magnetically to the back of the ‌iPhone 12 mini‌, ‌iPhone 12‌, ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌, or ‌iPhone 12 Pro Max‌, providing additional hours of battery life. Apple says the battery pack is able to wirelessly charge the iPhone at up to 5W on the go, or at up to 15W when the battery pack is connected to a 20W or higher power adapter with a Lightning to USB-C cable.