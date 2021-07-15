iPhone 13 Rumored to Feature WiFi-6E Offering Improved Speed and Range

The iPhone 13 set to launch later this year will feature the improved WiFi 6E protocol, offering users access to an extended version of the WiFi 6 framework with the added benefit of a 6GHz band, according to DigiTimes.



Apple introduced WiFi 6 with the iPhone 11 in 2019, and compared to the previous WiFi 5 framework, WiFi 6 offers significantly improved speeds and security. WiFi 6E adds minimal changes compared to WiFi 6 except for an added 6GHz band, which will result in increased bandwidth and less interference for devices that support Wi-Fi 6E.

DigiTimes says that as Apple plans to include the newer framework in this year's flagship model, it will slowly become the standard for iOS and Android devices next year, despite only being announced early last year.



Apple is set to incorporate Wi-Fi 6E technology into its new iPhones for this year, and the technology is expected to become a standard feature of both iOS and Android smartphones in 2022, the sources said.

Today's report also further reiterates past reports that the LiDAR sensor, currently exclusive to the high-end Pro and Pro Max iPhone 12 models, will remain exclusive to those variants. Reports earlier in the year casted the possibility of LiDAR expanding to all models of the lineup; however, that's increasingly unlikely to be the case.



As new iPhones will continue to adopt 3D face ID sensors for general models and ToF LiDAR scanners for Pro series, the three GaAS players will also see their third-quarter revenues further bolstered by VCSEL chips demand for the sensing solutions, the sources said.

The ‌iPhone 13‌ is expected to be a minor upgrade compared to the ‌iPhone 12‌, with rumors of more advanced displays, improved cameras, and a smaller notch. Learn more about what we're expecting for this year's new iPhone.