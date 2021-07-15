iPhone 13 Rumored to Feature WiFi-6E Offering Improved Speed and Range

by

The iPhone 13 set to launch later this year will feature the improved WiFi 6E protocol, offering users access to an extended version of the WiFi 6 framework with the added benefit of a 6GHz band, according to DigiTimes.

iPhone 13 Wi Fi 6E greener
Apple introduced WiFi 6 with the iPhone 11 in 2019, and compared to the previous WiFi 5 framework, WiFi 6 offers significantly improved speeds and security. WiFi 6E adds minimal changes compared to WiFi 6 except for an added 6GHz band, which will result in increased bandwidth and less interference for devices that support Wi-Fi 6E.

DigiTimes says that as Apple plans to include the newer framework in this year's flagship model, it will slowly become the standard for iOS and Android devices next year, despite only being announced early last year.

Apple is set to incorporate Wi-Fi 6E technology into its new iPhones for this year, and the technology is expected to become a standard feature of both iOS and Android smartphones in 2022, the sources said.

Today's report also further reiterates past reports that the LiDAR sensor, currently exclusive to the high-end Pro and Pro Max iPhone 12 models, will remain exclusive to those variants. Reports earlier in the year casted the possibility of LiDAR expanding to all models of the lineup; however, that's increasingly unlikely to be the case.

As new iPhones will continue to adopt 3D face ID sensors for general models and ToF LiDAR scanners for Pro series, the three GaAS players will also see their third-quarter revenues further bolstered by VCSEL chips demand for the sensing solutions, the sources said.

The ‌iPhone 13‌ is expected to be a minor upgrade compared to the ‌iPhone 12‌, with rumors of more advanced displays, improved cameras, and a smaller notch. Learn more about what we're expecting for this year's new iPhone.

Related Roundup: iPhone 13
Tags: digitimes, WiFi 6E
Related Forum: iPhone

Top Rated Comments

matrix07 Avatar
matrix07
8 minutes ago at 04:08 am

Good they include it but I think nearly 99% do not have the compatible router to use this feature.
Then Apple should make an AirPort to go with it.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

iphone 13 dummy model lineup

Here's What the iPhone 13 Lineup Will Look Like

Monday July 12, 2021 10:54 am PDT by
Apple's 2021 iPhone models aren't expected to launch until September, but thanks to rumors, CAD drawings, and renderings, we already know what to expect. Dummy models are now circulating, and we got our hands on a set to give MacRumors readers an overview of the leaks that we've been seeing for months now. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. We have dummy models of...
Read Full Article143 comments
magsafe battery pack

Apple Launches $99 MagSafe Battery Pack

Tuesday July 13, 2021 9:44 am PDT by
Apple today introduced a new MagSafe Battery Pack to its website, which is designed to work with the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The MagSafe Battery Pack attaches magnetically to the back of one of the iPhone 12 models, with the magnets keeping it aligned to your iPhone. The MagSafe Battery Pack is available in a white color, and it appears to be covered...
Read Full Article258 comments
Flat 2021 MacBook Pro Mockup Feature 1

Apple Expecting High Demand for Upcoming MacBook Pros, Enlists Extra Mini-LED Display Supplier

Tuesday July 13, 2021 1:06 am PDT by
Apple is seemingly preparing for high demand for its upcoming redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, and, as a result, has reportedly enlisted a second supplier for its mini-LED displays ahead of their launch. According to DigiTimes, Apple has added Luxshare Precision Industry as the second supplier for surface mounting technology (SMT) for mini-LED displays. Apple had previously only...
Read Full Article103 comments
magsafe battery pack 2

Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack Unlocks Long Rumored Reverse Charging Feature

Tuesday July 13, 2021 2:12 pm PDT by
Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack designed for the iPhone 12 models has a unique feature that's long been rumored but never introduced in an Apple product -- reverse wireless charging. When attached to an iPhone that's charging via Lightning, the iPhone can deliver power to the MagSafe Battery Pack, which is the first instance of an iPhone being able to route power to an accessory device....
Read Full Article75 comments
2020 iMac Mockup Feature 27 inch text 1

Gurman: Larger Apple Silicon iMac 'En Route,' May Feature More Powerful 'M2X' Chip

Monday July 12, 2021 2:24 am PDT by
A larger redesigned, Apple silicon-powered iMac to replace the current 27-inch Intel model is still "en route," according to Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman. Writing in the latest instalment of his Power On newsletter, Gurman says the fact that Apple recently increased the screen size for the smaller iMac from 21.5 to 24 inches suggests to him that the 27-inch model could see an equivalent...
Read Full Article156 comments
regent street apple

Apple Threatens to Leave UK Market Due to $7 Billion Patent Dispute

Monday July 12, 2021 5:22 am PDT by
Lawyers representing Apple have suggested that the company could exit the UK market if the terms of an ongoing patent dispute are "commercially unacceptable" (via This is Money). UK patent holder Optis Cellular Technology is suing Apple for patent infringement after it refused to pay license fees worth around $7 billion for using "standardized" smartphone technology in its devices. Last...
Read Full Article185 comments
macbook pro facetime camera 2

Upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro Rumored to Feature Upgraded 1080p Webcam

Sunday July 11, 2021 4:53 am PDT by
The upcoming redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro will feature an upgraded 1080p webcam, compared to the current 720p "FaceTime HD" camera in Apple's latest MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, according to a leaker who goes by the name "Dylandkt." In a tweet, the leaker says that the upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros will be receiving "an updated, improved 1080p webcam" alongside the "...
Read Full Article212 comments
macos monterey safari beta 3

macOS Monterey Beta 3: Apple Redesigns Safari Tab Interface Following Complaints

Wednesday July 14, 2021 11:39 am PDT by
In the third developer beta of macOS Monterey, which came out this morning, Apple has overhauled the design of Safari, making the tab bar more similar to the current tab bar in macOS Big Sur. The prior Safari design did away with the dedicated URL and search interface, instead allowing any individual tab to be used for navigation input. Tabs were also all arranged at the top of the display...
Read Full Article192 comments
ATT new 2016 logo featured

AT&T Ends Data Throttling for Unlimited Elite Customers, Adds 40GB Hotspot Data and 4K HBO Max

Monday July 12, 2021 3:58 pm PDT by
AT&T today announced new features that will be provided to its Unlimited Elite customers, which is its highest-tier and most expensive data plan at $85 per month. Starting this week, Unlimited Elite customers will have access to unlimited data that is not slowed down at peak times after hitting a specific data cap. AT&T says that all Unlimited Elite customers can continue to access...
Read Full Article148 comments
iphone 12 pro lidar scanner video

Leaker: LiDAR Scanner to Remain Exclusive to iPhone 13 'Pro' Models This Year

Monday July 12, 2021 4:17 am PDT by
Apple looks increasingly unlikely to expand its LiDAR Scanner to the entire iPhone 13 lineup this year, despite some rumors to the contrary. The LiDAR Scanner is a small sensor that uses 3D sensing to measure the distance to surrounding objects up to five meters away. This technology allows for enhanced augmented reality experiences and other unique capabilities, such as the ability to measur...
Read Full Article41 comments