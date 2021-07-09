Apple TV+'s 'Ted Lasso' Leads HCA Streaming Award Nominations

Apple TV+ shows have been nominated across the Hollywood Critics Association's first annual TV awards, with "Ted Lasso" leading nominations with eight selections.



The Hollywood Critics Association has published its nominations for its first annual TV awards, as highlighted by Deadline.

‌Apple TV+‌'s Ted Lasso has received eight nominations, which is more than any other show. Overall, ‌Apple TV+‌ titles have received 15 nominations across various categories. Netflix was the leading streaming service, with a total of 28 nominations across multiple categories.

Ted Lasso has been nominated for Best Streaming Comedy Series, Best Actor for Jason Sudeikis, dual nominations in Best Supporting Actress for Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham, and four nominations in Best Supporting Actor for Brendan Hunt, Brett Goldstein, Jeremy Swift, and Nick Mohammed.

For Best Streaming Comedy Series, Ted Lasso takes on Netflix's "Cobra Kai," Peacock's "Girls5Eva," and HBO Max's "Hacks" and "The Flight Attendant," as well as ‌Apple TV+‌'s "Mythic Quest." Mythic Quest also received a number of other nominations, with Rob McElhenney being nominated for Best Actor in a Comedy Streaming Series and Danny Pudi for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Streaming Series.

‌Apple TV+‌'s "Servant" is nominated for Best Drama Streaming Series, competing with Netflix's "Bridgerton" and "The Crown," Amazon Prime Video's "The Boys," Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale," and Disney+'s "The Mandalorian." Rupert Grint is also nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Streaming Series. For "Dickinson," Hailee Steinfeld is nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy Streaming Series.

"1971: The Year Music Changed Everything" is nominated for Best Streaming Docuseries, Documentary Television Movie, or Non-Fiction Series, where it rivals Netflix's "American Murder: The Family Next Door," "Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel," "Murder Among Mormons," "The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness," and "Unsolved Mysteries," HBO Max's "Heaven’s Gate: The Cult of Cults," Hulu's "Kid 90s," and Amazon Prime Video's "P!nk: All I Know So Far."

‌Apple TV+‌ shows have been nominated for over 400 awards since the streaming service's launch, including 25 Daytime Emmy Awards. In particular, Ted Lasso has been a major award-winner for Apple, receiving a Critics Choice Award, SAG Award, a Golden Globe, and more.