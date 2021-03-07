Apple TV+ Hit 'Ted Lasso' Wins Critics Choice Award for Best Comedy Series

The hit Apple TV+ series "Ted Lasso" today won a Critics Choice Award for Best Comedy Series, beating out seven other nominated series.



BEST COMEDY SERIES

Better Things (FX)

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Mom (CBS)

PEN15 (Hulu)

Ramy (Hulu)

Schitt's Creek (Pop TV)

[✔] Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham also won Critics Choice Awards for their performances in "Ted Lasso."

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Hank Azaria – Brockmire (IFC)

Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Nicholas Hoult – The Great (Hulu)

Eugene Levy – Schitt's Creek (Pop)

[✔] Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Ramy Youssef – Ramy (Hulu)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Lecy Goranson – The Conners (ABC)

Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time (Pop TV)

Annie Murphy – Schitt's Creek (Pop TV)

Ashley Park – Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Jaime Pressly – Mom (CBS)

[✔] Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

The annual Critics Choice Awards honor "the finest in cinematic and television achievement," as determined by The Critics Choice Association. The organization represents more than 400 television, radio, and online critics and entertainment reporters in the U.S. and Canada. It was established in 2019 with the merger of the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association.

Ted Lasso stars Jason Sudeikis as a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer. The series has received rave reviews for Lasso's unrelenting positivity, and Sudeikis won a Golden Globe Award for his performance a week ago.

The cast of Ted Lasso will be participating in a virtual panel discussion at the PaleyFest television festival, with a video of the discussion to be released on April 1 at 7 a.m. Pacific Time. The series has been renewed for second and third seasons, with the second season expected to premiere at some point in summer 2021.