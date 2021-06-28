Apple TV+ Shows Earn 25 Daytime Emmy Award Nominations

Apple has earned a total of 25 nominations for the 48th annual Daytime Emmy Awards for Apple TV+ television shows, Apple announced today.



Apple received 19 Daytime Emmy Award nominations in the Children's & Lifestyle categories, along with six prior nominations in the craft categories. "Ghostwriter," "Stillwater," and "Long Way Up," are among the TV shows that have been nominated for awards, with a full list of nominations released today available below.

Outstanding Younger Performer in a Daytime Fiction Series for Isaac Arellanes for "Ghostwriter"

Outstanding Writing Team for Daytime Fiction Program for "Ghostwriter"

Outstanding Directing Team for Daytime Fiction Program for "Ghostwriter"

Outstanding Cinematography for "Ghostwriter"

Outstanding Preschool Children's Animated Series for "Stillwater"

Outstanding Writing Team for a Preschool Animated Program for "Stillwater"

Outstanding Directing Team for a Preschool Animated Program for "Stillwater"

Outstanding Editing for a Preschool Animated Program for "Stillwater"

Outstanding Special Class Daytime Animated Program for "Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth"

Outstanding Directing Team for a Daytime Animated Program for "Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth"

Outstanding Editing for a Daytime Animated Program for "Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth"

Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Daytime Animated Program for "Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth"

Outstanding Limited Performance in a Children's Program for Derek Gaines in "Helpsters"

Outstanding Directing Team for a Preschool, Children's or Family Viewing Program for "Helpsters"

Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing for "Helpsters"

Outstanding Travel, Adventure and Nature Program for "Long Way Up"

Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing for "Long Way Up"

Outstanding Sound Mixing and Editing for "Long Way Up"

Outstanding Short Form Children's Program for "Helpsters Help You"

The Daytime Emmy Awards are designed to recognize outstanding achievement in daytime television programming. Winners will be announced by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences at virtual ceremonies set to be held on July 17 and July 18, 2021.

Last year, Apple won Daytime Emmy Awards for "Ghostwriter" and "Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10." Apple says that its original films, documentaries, and series have now been honored with 117 wins and 408 nominations in the 18 months since ‌Apple TV+‌ launched.