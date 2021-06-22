Apple TV+ Has Received Nearly 400 Awards Nominations Since Launch

Apple this week announced that, to date, Apple TV+ films and series have received 389 awards nominations and have won 112 awards since the streaming service launched in November 2019. The company said Apple TV+ has "received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut."



Recent award wins for Apple TV+ include hit comedy series "Ted Lasso" receiving a Peabody Award for excellence in storytelling, while Apple also earned two Critics Choice Real TV Awards for Oprah Winfrey's talk series "The Oprah Conversation" and the musician docuseries "1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything."

Rival streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ do not appear to have readily available awards statistics for comparison, but Netflix secured a record-breaking 160 Emmy Awards nominations in 2020 alone, compared to 18 for Apple TV+. Netflix has been streaming original content since 2013, however, giving it a six year lead on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ has more original content coming over the next several months:

"Central Park" animated musical comedy series: season two premieres June 25

"Ted Lasso" comedy series: season two premieres July 23

"Truth Be Told" anthology drama series: season two premieres August 20

"See" sci-fi drama series: season two premieres August 27

"The Morning Show" drama series: season two premieres September 17

"Invasion" sci-fi thriller series: premieres October 22

"The Shrink Next Door" dark comedy series: premieres November 12

Apple TV+ costs $4.99 per month, with a seven-day free trial available to all users. Apple TV+ is also included free for one year when you purchase and activate a qualifying Apple device through June 30, 2021 — it's dropping to three months after this date.