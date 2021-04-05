Jason Sudeikis Wins SAG Award for Outstanding Performance in Apple TV+ Series 'Ted Lasso'

At the 27th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, actor Jason Sudeikis won a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for his leading role as the eponymous English soccer coach in Apple TV+ series "Ted Lasso."



Sudeikis' title character is a small-time college football coach from Kansas who is hired to manage a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer. The show has received positive reviews, with many viewers finding Lasso's unflappable positivity to be a welcome salve in the face of trying times.

This marks "Ted Lasso" star and executive producer Sudeikis' first Screen Actors Guild nomination and win. It comes on the heels of last month's success at the Critics Choice Awards, in which "Ted Lasso" won Best Comedy Series, Best Actor in a Comedy Series for Sudeikis, and Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Hannah Waddingham, sweeping all categories in which the series was nominated. Sudeikis also won Best Actor in a Comedy Series at the Golden Globe Awards earlier this year.

At last year's Screen Actors Guild Awards, ‌Apple TV+‌ earned its first SAG Award less than one year after its launch for hit series "The Morning Show," which was honored with Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for star Jennifer Aniston.

Ted Lasso has been renewed for second and third seasons, with the second season expected to premiere at some point in summer 2021.