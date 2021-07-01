Apple Reportedly Spending $200 Million to Improve Mini-LED Production for Upcoming 14-Inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro

by

Apple is taking a significant step to improve the production of mini-LED displays for its upcoming redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, by investing $200 million in purchasing new equipment for four brand new mini-LED assembly lines, according to a paywalled report from DigiTimes, seen by MacRumors.

Mini LED MacBook Pro Feature
According to the report, Apple will spend $200 million on procuring additional SMT or surface mounting-technology equipment to create four brand new assembly lines dedicated to mini-LED production for its upcoming MacBook Pros. The investment and purchase Apple hopes will provide an additional monthly SMT capacity of 700,000 to 800,000 mini-LED MacBook Pro devices.

The equipment that Apple is set to purchase will go to the company's main mini-LED module supplier, Taiwan Surface Mounting Technology. The report states that the equipment will be installed at TSMT'S plant in China, and citing a source, the report says that TSMT has confirmed it will be enforcing capacity at its plant in Dongguan, southern China.

The new SMT machines to be purchased by Apple are likely to be installed at TSMT's plants in China, the sources said, adding that TSMT has just disclosed plans to enforce capacity expansions at its manufacturing complex in Dongguan, southern China.

Yesterday, a preview of the now published report from DigiTimes indicated that Apple is continuing to struggle with keeping up with mini-LED display demand for its 12.9-inch iPad Pro, announced this past April, and expected demand for its upcoming MacBook Pros. Apple is reportedly looking for additional mini-LED SMT suppliers, including existing supplier Radiant Opto-Electronics.

Related Roundups: MacBook Pro 13", MacBook Pro 16"
Tags: Mini-LED Guide, digitimes
Buyer's Guide: 13" MacBook Pro (Don't Buy), 16" MacBook Pro (Don't Buy)
Related Forum: MacBook Pro

Top Rated Comments

noraa Avatar
noraa
51 minutes ago at 12:39 am

Don’t we have M1 chip for that?

I honestly think it’s the visual appearance from the screen.
The M1 doesn’t magically make LCD displays more power efficient or have better color accuracy. There’s a drastic difference in color reproduction and local dimming with mini-LED vs traditional LCD that the M1 has absolutely nothing to do with.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mech986 Avatar
mech986
28 minutes ago at 01:03 am

What exactly is surface mounting technology?
It’s a means of soldering very miniaturized components like resistors, capacitors, chips and other parts on printed circuit boards without resorting to component leads, through holes and individual soldering techniques. SMT has been around for 30+ years and really increases component density and utilizes Automated placement and wave soldering techniques which increases productivity and lowers overall production costs. Really came into its own with motherboards.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Alan Wynn Avatar
Alan Wynn
33 minutes ago at 12:57 am

would I be able to run macOS on this thing?
It is a Macintosh, so yes?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
FelixDerKater Avatar
FelixDerKater
1 hour ago at 12:08 am
Don’t spend so much time “perfecting” a technology that you get behind the rest of the market.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mr. Dee Avatar
Mr. Dee
1 hour ago at 12:11 am
I’m waiting on OLED 16 inch MacBook Pro expected to launch in 2024.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Serban55 Avatar
Serban55
1 hour ago at 12:16 am

Don’t spend so much time “perfecting” a technology that you get behind the rest of the market.
Mini-led is the future for productivity until micro-led
And that will come after 5-6 years, hopefully
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

AirPod 3 and Flat MacBook Pro Feature

New AirPods and MacBooks Due to Launch Later This Year

Tuesday June 29, 2021 6:42 am PDT by
New MacBooks and AirPods are still on course for launch later this year, according to Taiwanese website Economic Daily News. Apple suppliers are reportedly hurrying to increase capacity in preparation for the release of new MacBooks and AirPods in the second half of this year. Shipment momentum is expected to be "significantly stronger" from the third quarter of the year at the earliest,...
Read Full Article82 comments
Apple Watch ID Feature

Apple's Kevin Lynch Explains How IDs Will Work on Apple Watch in watchOS 8

Monday June 28, 2021 1:10 pm PDT by
With the iOS 15 and watchOS 8 updates, Apple is allowing U.S. users to add their state ID cards or driver's licenses to the Wallet app, alleviating the need for a physical ID card to be carried. Apple's VP of Technology, Kevin Lynch, oversees much of the Apple Watch's design and he recently did an interview with Yahoo Finance to explain how it works and the plans that Apple has for the...
Read Full Article132 comments
General Snapcaht Apps Feature 2

Snapchat Aware of Latest App Store Update Causing App Crash, Promises Fix Soon [Updated]

Monday June 28, 2021 7:35 am PDT by
Snapchat's support account today confirmed on Twitter that its latest App Store update, pushed less than one day ago, is causing widespread issues for users, specifically causing the app to crash a few seconds after launch. The latest App Store update, version 11.34.05.45, is listed as a normal update with bug fixes, but it has caused widespread crashes for users. Over the last few hours,...
Read Full Article47 comments
Apple watchOS8 international AUS BEL BRA 3up PF 062921 big carousel

Apple Announces New Apple Watch Sport Loop Bands Representing 22 Countries

Tuesday June 29, 2021 6:04 am PDT by
Apple today announced a new set of Apple Watch Sport Loop bands with colors representative of 22 countries around the world, alongside custom Apple Watch faces for each of those countries. The full list of the countries represented within Apple's new "Limited Edition International Collection" can be found below: Australia Belgium Brazil Canada China Denmark France Germany ...
Read Full Article261 comments
iphone 13 duan rui2

Latest iPhone 13 Dummies Again Show New Diagonal Dual-Lens Camera Arrangement Coming to Standard Model

Tuesday June 29, 2021 3:33 am PDT by
More dummy models of the upcoming iPhone 13 have been shared online, this time by leaker DuanRui, indicating the new diagonal dual-camera layout on the standard-size iPhone 13 and the slightly smaller notch on the front of the iPhone 13 series. The models mirror previous dummies and schematics covered here on MacRumors that have indicated the new camera arrangement coming to the iPhone 13...
Read Full Article66 comments
iphone 13 teal with text

Apple Begins Preparation for iPhone 13 Production Ahead of Fall Launch

Monday June 28, 2021 3:29 am PDT by
We're just a few months away from when Apple is expected to reveal the 2021 iPhone, dubbed the "iPhone 13." In preparation for its launch, it has been pulling in shipments of different components needed to produce the new iPhones, according to a report from DigiTimes. In years past, Apple released its latest iPhone lineup, alongside a new Apple Watch, during a September event at Apple Park....
Read Full Article60 comments
airpods pro in case

Kuo: AirPods Pro 2 to Launch Next Year, AirPods Shipments to Exceed 100 Million

Wednesday June 30, 2021 12:30 am PDT by
Apple plans to release its second-generation AirPods Pro next year, according to well-respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In his latest investor note, obtained by MacRumors, Kuo says that demand for AirPods is thought to be "lower-than-expected" for the remainder of this year, revising his forecast to 70-75 million, compared to 75-85 million. According to Kuo, the release of the...
Read Full Article54 comments
iPhone Ultra Wide AF Feature

Kuo: iPhone 13 Pro Models to Feature Improved Ultra Wide Camera With Autofocus, Compared to Current Fixed-Focus Lens

Sunday June 27, 2021 9:37 pm PDT by
The high-end models of the upcoming iPhone 13 lineup, such as the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, will feature an upgraded ultra-wide camera with autofocus, compared to the current fixed focal ultra-wide camera on iPhone 12 models, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today in an investors note obtained by MacRumors. Compared to the current fixed-focus lens on the ultra-wide camera on the...
Read Full Article91 comments
applewatch5sos

Apple Watch Users Warned by Police Over Accidental Calls

Monday June 28, 2021 3:06 am PDT by
Police departments are complaining that they are getting an increasing number of accidental phone calls from Apple Watch users, according to local news outlet Fox Kansas City. A spokesperson for Overland Park police explained that most of the accidental calls it receives seem to be coming from Apple Watch users, who unintentionally brush against the watch's screen or side buttons. Most of...
Read Full Article
Apple Watch 7 Unreleased Feature Red

Redesigned Apple Watch Series 7 Could Prioritize Longer Battery Life Over Additional Sensors

Monday June 28, 2021 1:54 am PDT by
Apple could skip adding new health sensors to this year's redesigned Apple Watch Series 7 in favor of improving the battery life of the device, based on rumors and recent reports. According to well-respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the Series 7, expected to drop in September, could feature the first significant redesign the Apple Watch has had in several years. As part of the redesign,...
Read Full Article130 comments