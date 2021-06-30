Apple Seeking Additional Suppliers to Meet Mini-LED Display Demand for iPad Pro and Upcoming MacBook Pro

Apple is continuing to struggle to meet demand for mini-LED displays in its recently launched 12.9-inch iPad Pro and displays in upcoming MacBook Pros, prompting the company to begin looking for extra suppliers in an attempt to ease the load.



According to a paywalled preview of a DigiTimes report slated to be published tomorrow, Apple is looking for suppliers beyond Taiwan Surface Mounting Technology, or TSMT, to assist in mounting electrical components onto circuit boards for the mini-LED display in the 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ and upcoming MacBook Pros.

DigiTimes had previously reported that TSMT would remain the sole supplier of SMT (surface mounting technology) for the ‌iPad Pro‌ and the upcoming MacBook Pro. Since that report, however, Apple has seemed to change its outlook on the situation, potentially realizing that demand for the 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ and expected demand for the upcoming MacBook Pro may exceed the capabilities of a single supplier.

Following its launch, Apple's M1-powered 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ was rather limited in stock, with shipping times at the time of launch in April reaching mid and late July. Due to continued disruptions thanks to the global health crisis and global chip shortage, a similar scenario may be in practice with upcoming MacBook Pros.

Apple's M1-powered 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ was the first Apple product to feature the company's Liquid Retina XDR display with mini-LED, rather than traditional LCD or OLED. Apple is expected to bring this same technology to redesigned MacBook Pros expected to launch later this year.