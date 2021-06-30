Apple Seeking Additional Suppliers to Meet Mini-LED Display Demand for iPad Pro and Upcoming MacBook Pro

by

Apple is continuing to struggle to meet demand for mini-LED displays in its recently launched 12.9-inch iPad Pro and displays in upcoming MacBook Pros, prompting the company to begin looking for extra suppliers in an attempt to ease the load.

Mini LED MacBook Pro Feature
According to a paywalled preview of a DigiTimes report slated to be published tomorrow, Apple is looking for suppliers beyond Taiwan Surface Mounting Technology, or TSMT, to assist in mounting electrical components onto circuit boards for the mini-LED display in the 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ and upcoming MacBook Pros.

DigiTimes had previously reported that TSMT would remain the sole supplier of SMT (surface mounting technology) for the ‌iPad Pro‌ and the upcoming MacBook Pro. Since that report, however, Apple has seemed to change its outlook on the situation, potentially realizing that demand for the 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ and expected demand for the upcoming MacBook Pro may exceed the capabilities of a single supplier.

Following its launch, Apple's M1-powered 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ was rather limited in stock, with shipping times at the time of launch in April reaching mid and late July. Due to continued disruptions thanks to the global health crisis and global chip shortage, a similar scenario may be in practice with upcoming MacBook Pros.

Apple's M1-powered 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ was the first Apple product to feature the company's Liquid Retina XDR display with mini-LED, rather than traditional LCD or OLED. Apple is expected to bring this same technology to redesigned MacBook Pros expected to launch later this year.

Top Rated Comments

svish Avatar
svish
44 minutes ago at 08:02 am
Wish Macbook Pro is announced soon. Also would like to see 11" mini LED iPad Pro in the future.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
R.T.J. Avatar
R.T.J.
1 hour ago at 07:30 am
They should, I am ready to get a new MBP. My 2014 is having some problems. I work in event production doing visuals for big concerts and I would need that MBP to handle up to 6 video streams in real-time. Finally, I can replace my tower too.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GadgetBen Avatar
GadgetBen
1 hour ago at 07:41 am
What was the point in releasing a mediocre iPad Pro this year? It's not even a decent upgrade.

Then at least the suppliers could focus on the next generation MacBook Pro's - which are expected to be an actual worthy upgrade.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sunny5 Avatar
sunny5
24 minutes ago at 08:21 am

mini-led is a solution for todays lcd that has image retention, or light bleed, or no true hdr
so, there are problems with any display tech...even the micro-led that its very hard to shrunk the pixels for smaller displays
For iPhone, it's impossible but monitors are quite possible since South Korea developed a new technology for MicroLED. They were able to put 1225 LEDs in 100mm2. And they will transfer their technology to either Samsung or LG within 2 years so we'll see.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Theyayarealivin Avatar
Theyayarealivin
1 hour ago at 07:32 am
DigiTimes is on fire lately…

Looks like MBP was suppose to be announced during WWDC. But it was pulled last minute. Tough year for Apple suppliers so far…
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Theyayarealivin Avatar
Theyayarealivin
1 hour ago at 07:36 am

I'm starting to wonder if we'll learn that unicorns are real before we ever see this new M1x MacBook Pro.
Or if Santa is real at this point. ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
