Apple TV+ Shares New Teaser for 'Ted Lasso' Season 2 Ahead of July 23 Premiere

Ahead of a July 23 premiere, "Ted Lasso" season 2 has a new teaser video, shared on Twitter by Brett Goldstein, who plays Roy Kent in the hit Apple TV+ series.

The second season of the show has been widely anticipated and was teased by Apple CEO Tim Cook during the company's April event. For its first season, "Ted Lasso" has been nominated for and won multiple awards, including a Golden Globe for Jason Sudeikis, who plays the show's namesake main character.

The second season of the show, which consists of 12 episodes, premieres on ‌‌Apple TV+‌‌ on July 23. Season 2 of "The Morning Show," another hit series for the streaming platform, will debut on September 17.