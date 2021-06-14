'The Morning Show' Returns to Apple TV+ on September 17, Watch the Second Season Trailer Now

Apple today announced that the second season of drama series "The Morning Show" will premiere September 17 on Apple TV+. The 10-episode season will premiere with the first episode, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.

Apple shared a teaser trailer for the second season on YouTube:

Starring and executive produced by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show" unveils the power dynamics in the workplace between women and men, and women and women, in a morning talk show work environment. Along with Aniston and Witherspoon, the star-studded returning cast includes Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, and others.

