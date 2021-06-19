Top Stories: Beats Studio Buds Announced, Apple Watch Series 7 Rumors, and More

The Apple news cycle started to move beyond WWDC this week, but that doesn't mean there still wasn't a lot to talk about, led by the official debut of the much-leaked Beats Studio Buds that might give us a hint of what to expect for the second-generation AirPods Pro.



With no hardware announcements at WWDC, we also took a look at when we might finally see the long-rumored redesigned MacBook Pro models, while Apple this week launched its annual Back to School promo in the U.S. and Canada. Other major news stories this week included Apple Watch rumors, YouTube starting to officially roll out picture-in-picture support on iOS, and more, so read on for all of the details!



Apple Announces Beats Studio Buds

Following a few months of rumors, Apple unveiled new Beats Studio Buds earbuds this week with a truly wireless design like the AirPods Pro, but at a lower price point and with some differences in features. Check out our hands-on review for a closer look at the Beats Studio Buds.



While news was quieter on the software front after last week's WWDC extravaganza, this week did mark the release of the third betas of iOS 14.7 and macOS 11.5, along with Apple Podcasts Subscriptions. And just in time for the summer months, Apple has some new iPhone 12 cases.



When Can We Expect the Redesigned MacBook Pros Now?

While there was some hope that Apple would announce a new MacBook Pro at WWDC last week, no new hardware was unveiled. (Here's everything that was announced at WWDC in just nine minutes.)



With Apple's annual developers conference now in the rearview mirror, we've outlined when to expect the new MacBook Pro models to arrive, and recapped key new features that have been rumored, including a major redesign.



YouTube Says iOS Picture-in-Picture Coming to All US Users

Ever since the launch of support for picture-in-picture (PiP) video in iOS 14, there have been calls for YouTube to support the feature to allow users to continue watching videos in a small window while multitasking in other apps.



After several fits and starts, YouTube now says that it is officially starting to roll out PiP support on iOS for YouTube Premium users, with a rollout to all iOS users in the United States to follow.



Apple Watch Series 7 Expected to Feature Thinner Screen Bezels and More

While we're likely still around three months away from Apple unveiling the Apple Watch Series 7, rumors have already started surfacing about key new features, including design changes such as thinner bezels around the display and possibly flat edges.



In a report this week, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and Debby Wu also outlined when we can expect more health sensors for measuring body temperature and monitoring blood glucose levels on future Apple Watch models.



Apple Launches 2021 Back to School Promotion Offering Free AirPods With Select Purchases

Apple this week launched its annual Back to School promotion for the upcoming school year in the U.S. and Canada, offering students free AirPods with the purchase of select new devices.



During checkout on Apple's online store, customers can upgrade the complimentary ‌AirPods‌ to include a wireless charging case for just $40 or upgrade to the AirPods Pro for $90. Check out the list of devices eligible for free AirPods.



iOS 15 Lets You Drag and Drop Images and Text Across Apps

One smaller but useful new feature introduced in iOS 15 is the ability to drag and drop images, text, files, and more across apps on an iPhone, and we've shared a demo of the feature in action.



The first beta of iOS 15 was seeded to developers last week, and the software update should be released for all compatible iPhones in September. Check out our iOS 15 roundup for an overview of key new features.



