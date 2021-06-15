Apple Launches Podcasts Subscriptions

As expected, Apple Podcasts has officially rolled out Apple Podcast Subscriptions, offering content creators and podcasters an opportunity to receive support through monthly subscriptions from their fans and listeners.

Apple announced the new service during its April event and ultimately had planned to launch it soon after. The company, however, then decided to delay its launch to ensure that the "best experience" is being given. Now, listeners can decide to subscribe to a monthly subscription for their favorite show, and by doing so, receive an ad-free listening experience with bonus content.

All subscriptions made through the platform are subject to Apple's 30% commission rule, meaning creators only get 70% of the subscriptions that users pay. Additionally, if users subscribe to a podcast but wish to use a thrid party podcast client, the benefits of the purchase are not accessible. Apple Podcast Subscriptions also include the ability for podcast creators and users to create Channels, which are a collection of different shows on a single page.

