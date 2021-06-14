Apple Releases New Sunflower, Cloud Blue and Electric Orange iPhone 12 Cases

by

Apple today released silicone iPhone cases for the iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, and 12 mini in a series of new colors that include sunflower, cloud blue, and electric orange.

apple new iphone case colors
Sunflower is a bright yellow shade, cloud blue is a soft, light blue, and electric orange is a bright orange that's darker than the kumquat color and more orange than pink citrus.

The new cases are priced starting at $49, like all Apple silicone cases, and can be ordered from the Apple website as of today.

(Thanks, AppleUser2000!)

hlfway2anywhere Avatar
hlfway2anywhere
44 minutes ago at 11:31 am

Glad to see Apple working on the super important stuff :/
What would you like the case designers and manufacturers to work on instead?
eawmp1 Avatar
eawmp1
41 minutes ago at 11:35 am
Add avacado and I can recreate my early ‘70s kitchen appliance and Tupperware color scheme
caliguy Avatar
caliguy
54 minutes ago at 11:21 am
Give us MagSafe battery packs! My mini needs to travel better.
azentropy Avatar
azentropy
38 minutes ago at 11:37 am

The blue looks white. lol
Just like the iMac's light grey bezels! ;)
slamtennis Avatar
slamtennis
46 minutes ago at 11:29 am
I am usually a sucker for yellow…would look great with the blue iphone
69Mustang Avatar
69Mustang
36 minutes ago at 11:40 am

Glad to see Apple working on the super important stuff :/
Hot new leak from Prosser states the entire case design and manufacturing team has not been reassigned to design and manufacture Apple silicon... or anything else for that matter. Turns out, it's not what they're actually good at doing. Seems their forte is designing and manufacturing cases.
