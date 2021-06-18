Intel Processor Market Share May Fall to New Low Next Year Due to Apple Silicon
Intel may see its market share fall to a new low next year, in large part thanks to Apple's decision to move away from using Intel processors in its Mac computers and instead use Apple silicon.
Apple announced last year that it would embark on a two-year-long journey to transition all of its Mac computers, both desktops, and laptops, to use its own in-house processors. Apple is expected to complete the transition next year and has so far only released four Macs with the first iteration of Apple silicon, M1.
As a result of the four Macs with M1 and upcoming releases, Intel this year will lose 50% of its orders from Apple, and eventually, losing all orders from the Cupertino tech giant will lead to Intel's market share falling below 80% in 2023, according to DigiTimes.
However, Apple's in-house developed Arm-based processor series is expected to play the key role in taking a major chunk from Intel's share in the upcoming year, the sources said.
Intel is expected to lose nearly 50% of its orders from Apple in 2021 and will eventually obtain no orders from the client. Losing Apple's 10% market share and seeing AMD staying firmly with another 10%, Intel's share in the notebook market is likely to slip below 80% in 2023, the sources noted.
Intel is seemingly aware of the impact that Apple silicon will have on its business as it has run multiple marketing campaigns against Macs, touting the view that laptops powered by Intel processors are superior compared to Apple silicon Macs. Bloomberg reported that Apple is testing high-end Apple silicon chips with as many as 32 high performance cores and 128 core options for graphics for future Mac releases.
It can fall no further than 10% since the mac market share is around that
Maybe it will fall also due to amd latest cpu that a lot of windows OEM took into consideration
All the reviews I have seen about windows 11 are awesome. and all the parts to the new OS are not even there yet.
Which means lots of new pc's are going to be purchased.
I'm building an AMD box.
But Still.
LOOKS LIKE WINDOWS 11 IS A SUCCESS. They say it's just like MacOs only better!
As if AMD and Intel depend on Apple… Clearly NVIDIA is also doing perfectly fine without Apple!
Both Intel and AMD are doing greate in the x86 market!
I'd have more faith if it were you saying it's just like MacOS only better rather than "they".
So you are proof itself that pc guys started to prefer amd and not intel
You Contradict yourself :)