Bloomberg: Apple Silicon Mac Pro May Feature Up to 32 High Performance Cores, 128 Core Option for Graphics

Apple is working on an updated model of its Mac Pro that may feature an Apple silicon chip with as many as 32 high performance cores, and a 128 core option for graphics, according to a new report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



Bloomberg has reported in the past that Apple is working on an updated Mac Pro that will feature an Apple silicon chip rather than an Intel processor. Today's new report echoes a similar story but offers more details on the performance of this upcoming high-end Mac.

Bloomberg says there are two new ‌Mac Pro‌ models in the works, both featuring a redesign and are planned to "come in 20 or 40 computing core variations, made up of 16 high-performance or 32 high-performance cores and four or eight high-efficiency cores."



Codenamed Jade 2C-Die and Jade 4C-Die, a redesigned ‌Mac Pro‌ is planned to come in 20 or 40 computing core variations, made up of 16 high-performance or 32 high-performance cores and four or eight high-efficiency cores. The chips would also include either 64 core or 128 core options for graphics. The computing core counts top the 28 core maximum offered by today’s Intel ‌Mac Pro‌ chips, while the higher-end graphics chips would replace parts now made by Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

