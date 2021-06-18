Apple Stops Selling Magic Accessories in Space Gray

Apple this week stopped selling its Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad, Magic Mouse 2, and Magic Trackpad 2 accessories for the Mac in a Space Gray color, around three months after discontinuing the iMac Pro, which also came in Space Gray.



Last month, Apple listed the Space Gray accessories as available while supplies last, and the company has now removed the product pages from its website entirely, as spotted by Appleosophy. The accessories remain available in Silver, but keep in mind they have not been updated since October 2015.

The new iMac with the M1 chip is available with colorful new Magic accessories, including a Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, but Apple has not yet made these accessories available for purchase on a standalone basis.