Apple Discontinuing Space Gray Mac Accessories Now That iMac Pro is Dead

Following the discontinuation of the iMac Pro, Apple also appears to be discontinuing Space Gray "Magic" accessories that it sold separately alongside the iMac Pro. The ‌iMac‌ Pro was the only Space Gray Mac, and Apple designed special matching accessories for it.



The Space Gray Magic Mouse 2, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Trackpad all now say "While supplies last" in small wording at the bottom of each product listing, which means that these accessories will be available for a limited time.



When existing supplies of the Space Gray Magic Mouse 2, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Trackpad are exhausted, Apple will only have these accessories available in a silver color option.



Following the 2017 release of the ‌iMac‌ Pro, Apple began offering standalone versions of the Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse 2, and Magic Trackpad 2 for customers who purchased the ‌iMac‌ Pro and wanted matching accessory options. Now that there is no longer a Space Gray ‌iMac‌ Pro available, Apple apparently does not plan to continue making the Space Gray peripherals.



The new M1 ‌iMac‌ comes in seven different colors, complete with matching trackpads, mice, and keyboards, and right now, those accessories are only available when purchasing one of the new iMacs. It is not known if Apple eventually plans to sell the colorful Magic Mouse, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Keyboards on a standalone basis, but it's a future possibility. The ‌iMac‌ Pro accessories did not become available for purchase separately until several months after that machine was released, so we could see colored accessory options in the coming months.