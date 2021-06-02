Leaker Makes iPhone 13 CAD Files Available to Download

Leaker Jon Prosser has today made CAD renders purporting to be of the iPhone 13 and ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro available for download online.



In a new video on YouTube channel FrontPageTech, Prosser said that the ‌iPhone 13‌ will be slightly thicker to accommodate a larger battery, in line with previous leaks and rumors. He also brought attention to a number of other previously-rumored design changes, including a smaller notch and a new diagonal rear camera layout for the non-Pro models.

Prosser has made the two CAD files available for download in the description of his video so that anyone can closely examine the alleged changes.

For more on what to expect from the ‌iPhone 13‌ lineup, see our full roundup.