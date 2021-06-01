iPhone 13 Lineup Appears to Feature Significantly Larger Battery Capacities

A new rumor from Weibo, shared on Twitter by credible leaker l0vetodream, alleges to be the battery capacities for the upcoming iPhone 13 lineup, revealing that all of the 2021 iPhones will feature larger batteries.



According to the rumor, the ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro Max will feature a 4352mAh battery, compared to the current iPhone 12 Pro Max's 3687mAh battery. The ‌iPhone 13‌ and ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro will share a battery of 3095mAh, compared to 2815mAh. The smallest model of the lineup, the ‌iPhone 13‌ mini, will feature a 2406mAh battery, compared to the iPhone 12 mini's 2227mAh.

With iPhone devices, the size of the battery only tells a portion of a device's battery story. The other half comes down to the efficiency of the A-series chip and other components. The A15 chip, expected in the ‌iPhone 13‌, will improve energy efficiency on top of the larger battery. While the higher-end models of the 2021 ‌iPhone‌ lineup will feature larger batteries, so will the smallest ‌iPhone 13‌ mini, according to this rumor.

The ‌iPhone 12 mini‌, which is the smallest ‌iPhone‌ Apple has made to date, has performed poorly in sales compared to the other models. One reason may be the smaller battery in the device, leading to struggling all-day battery life. However, Apple seems to be set to address those concerns if this rumor proves to be true.

The larger batteries will also help accommodate the rumored inclusion of a ProMotion 120Hz display in the ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro and ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro Max. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has stated that Apple plans to include the ProMotion technology in the highest-end models of the lineup. Compared to the current peak 60Hz, a 120Hz display will use more battery.

Schematics of the upcoming ‌iPhone 13‌ lineup seen by MacRumors indicated that the 2021 iPhones will be thicker in design. Thanks to this rumor, the increase in thickness seem to be due to the larger battery capacities.